Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on ROY frontrunner's status (March 23)

Victor Wembanyama will play on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner wasn't on the San Antonio Spurs' injury report for their last game. Wembanyama hasn't missed back-to-backs lately, either. The No. 1 pick has appeared in 62 of 70 games this year, dealing with an occasional injury issue in his debut season.

He's averaged 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks, shooting on 46/32/80 splits, making a compelling case for winning the ROY honor and Defensive Player of the Year. However, the Spurs' dismal 15-55 record dampens his hopes of achieving the latter.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama's last injury-related absence was due to an ankle issue on Mar. 9 against the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs surprisingly won that game against the Steph Curry-less Warriors by 126-113 on the road. It was their first and only win in Wembanyama's eight-game absence.

Before the ankle injury, Wembanyama has dealt with shoulder and hip ailments.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Victor Wembanyama has made the Suns his preferred opponent in his young career. The French phenom has guided the Spurs to a 2-0 record against the Western Conference contenders. Wembanyama has tallied 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across those two outings.

He had a record-breaking 38-point, 10-rebound double-double when the Spurs and Suns last met on Nov. 2. San Antonio won that game 132-121. Wembanyama dominated the Suns from the get-go, dropping 20 points in the first half alone.

The Suns didn't have any rebuttal to the Frenchman's onslaught despite Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's presence. The Spurs led that game by 27 points at one stretch and never trailed.

Wembanyama finished the night shooting 12 of 20, including 3 of 6 from deep and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Victor Wembamyama matched records by legends like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal vs. Suns

Victor Wembanyama's 38-point outing against the Suns on Nov. 2 saw him match several records. He became the second rookie after Shaquille O'Neal (1992) to score over 100 points and make at least 10 blocks in their first five games.

Wembanyama also became only the third teenager to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in NBA history. Kevin Durant and LeBron James were the other two players to achieve this feat.

Wembanyama was just getting started and has come a long way since. It'll be interesting to see what he has in store for Phoenix this time as the series shifts to San Antonio for the first time.