Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight? Spurs star's status for preseason game vs. Jazz (Oct. 10)

Victor Wembanyama is available and expected to play in the San Antonio Spurs’ upcoming preseason game against the Utah Jazz. San Antonio is off to a strong start in the preseason, winning its first two games against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Wembanyama played limited minutes in both games, but looked healthy after missing the second half of 2024-25. The 7-foot-5 center was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, prompting the Spurs to shut him down for the rest of the season.
He played 46 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game. Since returning to the court this preseason, he has shown promising signs, averaging 9.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg and 2.5 bpg in 19 minutes.
Over the summer, Victor Wembanyama was all over social media as pictures showed him training with some of the NBA’s greats like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
After a summer focused on preparation and improvement, fans expect to see the young center take the next step in 2025-26. But the Spurs aren’t just banking on Wembanyama’s development as the team boosted its roster with the acquisition of Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Lindy Waters III, and also drafted Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick.
Heading into the new season, the Spurs' core consists of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama. If they can stay healthy, they could build on last season’s campaign, where they finished 13th in the Western Conference, missing a play-in spot by five games.
Their opponents for Thursday, the Jazz, did worse, finishing 2024-25 with the worst record in the league (17-65). Utah has also improved in the offseason, bringing in Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, Georges Niang and Jusuf Nurkic via trade. They also drafted Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick.
How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs preseason game?
The Jazz-Spurs preseason game will take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Oct. 10. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast locally on News 4 SA.
Alternatively, fans can choose to stream Victor Wembanyama and Co.'s contest with NBA League Pass or FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.