Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on No. 1 pick's status (February 25)

The 2023 No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, has been a sensation this season in one of the most impressive showings for a rookie in NBA history. Following Friday night's 123-118 loss to the LA Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, which marks their second head-to-head meeting this season.

So, is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? According to the Spurs' injury report, only center Charles Bassey is out for the team as he is dealing with a knee injury. Wembanyama is all set to help his team bounce back from three straight losses.

During their last outing against the LA Lakers, the Spurs' rookie put up 27 points (7 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals. Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet against 20-time NBA All-Star LeBron James.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

This season, Wembanyama has played 51 games for the San Antonio Spurs, logging 28.5 minutes per game. The rookie has missed over six matchups due to rest, hip and ankle injuries as the team's medical staff maintains a cautious approach with him.

Considering his importance to the Spurs' rebuild and future, the organization is making sure he finishes the 2023-24 season in good condition. Outside of being sidelined for rest, Wembanyama's last missed outing due to an injury was on Dec. 23 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The injury occurred during a pre-game workout when he landed on the foot of a ball boy after finishing a layup attempt. Given that the Spurs didn't want to force anything, he was ruled out of the contest due to "coach's decision."

Victor Wembanyama's stats vs. Utah Jazz

On Dec. 26, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Utah Jazz in a final score of 130-118. During that matchup, Wembanyma struggled on the floor as he put up 15 points (6 of 15 shooting, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range), seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

It was his first time suiting up against the Jazz, and he played 24 minutes. Meanwhile, Utah benefitted from Lauri Markkanen's 31 points (12 of 17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range) and 12 rebounds.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs' showdown against the Utah Jazz will tipoff at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The matchup can be watched live on the following television channels: KJZZ and Bally Sports SW-SA. Radio channels are also a great option through SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM and WOAI/KXTN.

The ball game can also be watched via streaming platforms, such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV.