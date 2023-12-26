Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest on the San Antonio Spurs rookie’s availability

Victor Wembanyama is questionable to play when the San Antonio Spurs host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The rookie has missed two of his team’s last four games due to a right ankle injury. “Wemby” was cleared to play on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks but re-injured his ankle when he stepped on the foot of a ball boy.

San Antonio re-taped Wembanyama’s foot to get him ready to play. The Spurs training staff eventually changed their minds and made him a late scratch in the said game. Without him, the Mavericks drubbed the struggling team 144-119.

The loss to the Mavericks was the Spurs’ fourth straight since beating LeBron James and the LA Lakers on December 15. During the said stretch, San Antonio has lost by an average of 23.3 points. Having Victor Wembanyama back will go a long way in putting up a competitive fight against the Jazz.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama first injured his ankle on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Frenchman rolled his ankle near the San Antonio Spurs bench but got up and played as if nothing happened. He finished that game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal.

Two nights later, the highly anticipated first head-to-head between Wembanyama and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to materialize. “Wemby” felt ankle soreness, so the Spurs decided to sideline him.

San Antonio listed Victor Wembanyama as probable heading into the game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21. The rookie played through a little discomfort and struggled. He played only 22 minutes and finished with seven points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.

The Spurs made him questionable for the encounter with Dallas. “Wemby” was cleared to play just hours before the game. Unfortunately, he stepped on the foot of one of the ball boys while working on his post moves. Wembanyama was visibly upset that it happened.

The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft is likely going to be a game-time decision on Tuesday. His status could change hours before game time. If he remains sidelined, his next opportunity to play will be on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.