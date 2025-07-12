Is VJ Edgecombe playing tonight vs. Hornets? Latest on 76ers rookie's status for NBA Summer League (July 12)

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers will continue their journey in the Las Vegas Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The No. 3 pick is day-to-day ahead of the game as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. He has only participated in one of the 76ers' five Summer League games in 2025.

Edgecombe suited up against the Utah Jazz on July 5 and had a stellar game. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Jazz defeated Philadelphia, 93-89. Since then, he has been sidelined with injury.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, said the team expects to have Edgecombe back on the floor soon.

“Yeah, so he hurt his wrist. Sort of a day-to-day thing," Edgecombe said. "He did parts of practice [yesterday], and it'd be more today, and see how it feels. So, yeah, we're hoping to have him be back out there. Now, everyone's excited, including us and VJ. Mostly VJ. VJ is the most annoyed by this.”

The 6-foot-five guard spent one season in college playing for Baylor. He made 33 appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Edgecombe shot 43.6% and 34% from 3-point range.

According to Morey, Philadelphia’s medical team is being cautious with his injury, likely to avoid any recurring issues. He has been participating in practice and could return to the lineup soon. Although his participation against the Hornets remains in doubt.

“Not let nobody score”: VJ Edgecombe on his mentality on defense

Being one of the best defenders in the 2025 draft class, VJ Edgecombe approaches the defensive end with a different mentality than most. Speaking to reporters on June 26, the 6-foot-5 guard said that he hates to see other players scoring points.

"y mentality is to not let anybody score," Edgecombe said. "I hate to see other people score, man. I just do not like to see other people score."

VJ Edgecombe’s size and athleticism allowed him to be one of the best perimeter defenders in college. He finished his rookie season with Baylor, averaging 2.1 steals per game, and will look to have a similar impact with the Philadelphia 76ers.

