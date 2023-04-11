Is WNBA prospect Destiny Harden related to NBA star James Harden?

WNBA prospect Destiny Harden played college ball at the University of Miami. Having played in the McDonald's All-American Game during high school, the forward has already shown immense potential to compete at the next level.

Destiny made a solid impact on the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team in the 2020-21 season. Earning the ACC Player of the Week award topped off an impressive season average of 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The 2022-23 season was probably the best of her college career. With an average of 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, she also earned 2022 ACC All-Tournament honors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Destiny also led Miami to the NCAA Elite Eight. Unfortunately, a subpar performance against LSU resulted in a loss.

James Harden, on the other hand, has been a superstar in the NBA for a much longer period of time. Having played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets Harden has made a name as one of the most skilled offensive players of this generation.

Currently on the Philadelphia 76ers alongside superstar Joel Embiid, Harden and Philly will head into the playoffs as the third seed in the East. The 76ers guard will hope to remain in top groove as he takes on his former team, the Nets, in the first round of the playoffs.

Destiny Harden is not related to NBA star James Harden.

The Phoenix Mercury draft Destiny Harden

Monday's WNBA draft saw a lot of quality talent coming into the league. The Phoenix Mercury selected Harden with the 27th pick in the draft.

Although the Mercury picked Harden low down the order, they had her placed high on their draft boards. With offensive and rebounding upside, Destiny could be a relevant contributor to Phoenix's roster.

Mercury star Brittney Griner will also be joining the fray after her long detainment in Russia. With some interesting pieces available on their 17-player roster, Phoenix should be on track to improve upon its 15-21 display from last season.

Poll : 0 votes