Is Xavier Tillman playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Celtics' center's status for Game 1 (May 21)

Boston Celtics backup center Xavier Tillman has reportedly been added to the team's injury report and is tagged as questionable for the upcoming marquee Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in of the Eastern Conference finals.

Xavier Tillman has seen limited action in the playoffs, making appearances in only three games and averaging 1.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. With the Eastern Conference finals approaching, uncertainty surrounds his availability. Nevertheless, his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the rotation.

Boston Celtics could be without Xavier Tillman and Kristaps Porzingis to start East finals

The Celtics face ongoing injury setbacks beyond Tillman, with Kristaps Porzingis slated to miss the initial two games of the imminent Eastern Conference Finals due to a strained right calf, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Despite this setback, there's a glimmer of hope that Porzingis may make a comeback at some stage during the series, provided there are no unexpected setbacks.

Despite this, the Boston Celtics brace themselves for another showdown with the Indiana Pacers, marking their third consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference finals. Despite their consistent presence in this stage of the playoffs, the Celtics have only managed to secure a single NBA Finals berth within this timeframe, falling short against the Warriors in a six-game series.

With an impressive 8-2 record in the playoffs thus far, the Celtics understand that their ultimate goal is to capture the NBA title. Their decisive victory over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the second round, culminating in a 113-98 win, showcased the leadership of All-Star Jayson Tatum, who tallied 25 points following consecutive 33-point performances in two prior games. With unfinished business hand, Tatum and his team remain focused on the task ahead.

Boston aims to secure their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. Heading into this series, they hold the sixth position in the playoffs for points per game. Notably, the Celtics rank fourth in field goal percentage and second in 3-point shooting efficiency. Their prowess beyond the arc is evident as they lead the playoffs in 3-point field goals made per game.

However, it's on the defensive end where Boston's strength truly shines. They enter the series ranked second in scoring defense, showcasing their ability to stifle opponents' offensive efforts.

Additionally, they stand sixth in field goal defense and sixth in 3-point defense, illustrating a well-rounded defensive approach. Despite being ranked 11th in 3-point field goals allowed, the Celtics compensate with strong rebounding, ranking third in rebounds per game, and disciplined ball control, ranking third in fewest turnovers per game.