Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls have had a good run this season, largely due to the efficiency of their forward Zach LaVine. The 27-year old has been very dependable and excellent in offense, averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

His impact in the team's success this season cannot be overemphasized, as the Bulls are a lot stronger with him on the court. Of the Bulls' 74 games played, LaVine has made 64 appearances in as many starts.

StatMuse @statmuse Zach LaVine had his 200th 20-point game with the Bulls tonight, becoming only the 9th Bull ever to do so.



Michael Jordan leads with 848 such games.

Here's a look at his status for the Miami Heat game on Saturday night:

What's Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against Miami Heat?

The Chicago Bulls have announced the availability of their forward Zach LaVine as probable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine is said to have sustained some soreness in his left knee, which might keep him off the court.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Bulls' injury report for Saturday vs. visiting Heat:

Lonzo Ball, Out, Left Knee; Meniscus Tear

Tyler Cook, Out, G League

Malcolm Hill, Out, G League

Zach LaVine, Probable, Left Knee; Soreness

Marki Simonovic, Out, G League

The Bulls and Heat have gone head-to-head three times so far in the league, with the Heat winning all three meetings.

The Heat (49-28), who are the top team in the East, are coming off a win against the Boston Celtics (48-30). The Bulls (45-32), meanwhile, have won three of their last five games. They will look to make it three wins on the bounce, with LaVine likely to make an appearance.

How has Zach LaVine fared this season?

LaVine's season-best performance came in the Bulls' win over the New Orleans Pelicans, where he recorded 39 points. He registered a shooting accuracy of 52.2%, netting 12 of 23 attempts. He was four out of 11 from beyond the arc, putting up a 36.4% three-point percentage.

From the charity stripe, LaVine sunk 11 of 13 free throws, posting a free throw accuracy of 84.6%. He also completed three rebounds and as many assists and made a steal and block apiece.

In the Bulls' last outing against the LA Clippers, LaVine had a poor shooting night. He shot 29.4% from the field, scoring only five of 17 attempts, and 16.7% from the three-point arc, netting only one of six threes. He did garner 21 points, four rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action.

