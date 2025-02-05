Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on King's star's availability (Feb. 5)

Sacramento Kings' latest arrival, Zach LaVine, is set to make his debut against the Orlando Magic. The former UCLA star was traded to the Californian team on February 2 and looks fit to start after missing out on the Kings' last fixture. Now finally settled in his new home LaVine should be able to make his debut for the Kings on Wednesday as the Magic travel to California.

Zach Lavine missed three games for the Chicago Bulls due to personal reasons before being traded to the Sacramento Kings and was a no-show on Monday as he settled into his new surroundings. Facing the Orlando Magic at the Golden 1 Center, LaVine will be looking to enter the starting five at once although he will need some time to settle after having missed four matches in a row.

The two-time All-Star's last appearance came against the Denver Nugget on January 27 in a match that the Bulls won by a score of 129-121. LaVine recorded 21 points and six assists during the fixture and was instrumental in his team's victory. The star then sat out the Bulls' games against the Celtics, Raptors, and the Pistons before being traded to the Kings.

Part of a three-team trade, which saw De'Aaron Fox join the San Antonio Spurs along with Jordan McLaughlin, Zach joined the Kings alongside Sidy Cissoko and three first-round picks. The Chicago Bulls on the other hand received one 2025 pick while adding the likes of Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and Zach Collins to their lineup.

Zach Lavine's career stats against the Orlando Magic

Zach LaVine has had a mixed bag of results against the Orlando Magic during his 10-year stint in the NBA. Facing the Florida outfit on 24 different occasions, the former Bulls star has a 10-14 record against them during the regular season. Despite this negative record, LaVine has posted great numbers against the Magic during his career.

Averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 24 games the two-time slam dunk champion has been a consistent performer against the Orlando team. On the court for an average of 33.8 minutes LaVine reflects a respectable 45.8% field goal percentage while also shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

However, the Washington native has struggled against the Magic this season averaging a measly 9.5 points in his two appearances against them. Despite this horrendous stat, LaVine will be hopeful of a redemption in new colors as he makes his debut for the Kings against the Orlando Magic.

