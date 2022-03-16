Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls will continue their Western Conference road trip when they visit the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

The Bulls are struggling recently, so they'll need all the help they can to win this clash. The Jazz are one of the top teams in the league, and they will be motivated to beat the Bulls after losing to them in their previous encounter.

The Bulls are currently in a slump. They have lost six of their last eight games, including a five-game losing streak, their longest skid of the season. These losses have come against top teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls need to grab a win to restore their championship credentials.

DeMar DeRozan's MVP candidacy has taken a hit and coach Billy Donovan's case for the NBA Coach of the Year award has as well. It is no secret LaVine plays a pivotal role in the team, so Bulls Nation would want to know the status of their star guard for this game.

What is Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against Utah Jazz?

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Zach LaVine is officially listed as probable due to a sore left knee. He played in the last game against Sacramento but missed the one against Cleveland. LaVine is averaging nearly 25 points per game but has missed a lot of time in recent weeks. Since mid-January, he has missed 15 games and played 17.

The Bulls will need his services more than ever as they seek to improve their standing. They are now fourth in the East, with the fifth-seeded Boston Celtics breathing down their necks. The Bulls are just 0.5 games ahead of the Celtics, so a loss could see them lose homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

Sun-Times Sports @suntimes_sports

bit.ly/36l4OvI Zach LaVine knows that he has to play better with just 14 regular-season games left, but also knows injuring the left knee any further would all but halt any hopes of a deep playoff run for the Bulls. Zach LaVine knows that he has to play better with just 14 regular-season games left, but also knows injuring the left knee any further would all but halt any hopes of a deep playoff run for the Bulls. bit.ly/36l4OvI

LaVine joins Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams on the injury report along with three other players who have been sent to the NBA G-League.

When will Zach LaVine return?

Despite being listed on the injury report, LaVine is expected to lace up tonight. If he is deemed ineligible to play, he will likely play the next game against the Phoenix Suns.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Chicago Bulls reach the Eastern Conference Finals? Yes No 2 votes so far