Isaiah Hartenstein hilarious promises Immanuel Quickley an eventful reunion with former Knicks teammate: 'Dad will come visit you'

Over the weekend, Immanuel Quickley saw himself traded from the New York Knicks to the Toronto Raptors. The young guard just recently had a hilarious interaction with one of his former teammates.

Before a game, Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein posted a photo of himself entering the arena in his gameday fit. Immanuel Quickley decided to have some fun and comment on the photo. When asked if he could be told a secret, Hartenstein threw everyone for a loop and told Quickley he's his father and that he's going to visit him in Toronto soon.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hartenstein and Quickley were teammates all of last year after the veteran big man signed with the Knicks in free agency. He inked a two-year, $16 million deal with New York following a strong season with the LA Clippers in 2022.

With Mitchell Robinson out for the year, Hartenstein now finds himself as the Knicks starting center. In his first 34 games this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Hartenstein is coming off one his best games of the year after grabbing 20 rebounds to go along with 10 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls.

When will Immanuel Quickley face off against his former team?

Isaiah Hartenstein told Immanuel Quickley that he'd see him soon, and he wasn't lying. The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are set to face off again later this month.

These teams have already played each other twice this season, leaving minimal matchups left on the schedule. Toronto is set to fly to New York on January 20th for a matchup in the garden. At the moment, the Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the season series.

For Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, this will be the first time they square off against the team that traded them. They've only played a handful of games with their new team, but one of them appears to be making the most of the opportunity.

When Quickley was with the Knicks, he was a backup guard behind Jalen Brunson. Now with the Raptors, he finds himself in a more prominent role. Running with the starting lineup, Quickley has more opportunity to showcase his skills.

In his debut with Toronto, Quickley finished with 14 points and three assists. However, he followed that up in a big way. Against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week, he erupted for 26 points and five assists on 62% shooting from three.

Despite being on a rebuilding team now, this is still a big year for Quickley. As an upcoming free agent, how he performs will heavily dictate what kinds of offers he gets this offseason.

With these teams facing off in the near future, Quickley and the others don't have to wait long to try and get revenge on their old team.