Back in the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James was involved in an on-court skirmish with Isaiah Stewart. James isn't known to get into altercations on the hardwood, which makes their heated moment a rare one.

The fight between them commenced after James unintentionally hit Stewart on his temple with his elbow.

In defense of James, Stewart was tugging on his arm, leading to unintended contact. The force of the legend's elbow knocked Stewart down to the ground, making him upset, particularly after blood started dripping from his temple.

Despite the heated situation, LeBron James remained composed and decided to walk away, wanting no part in the confrontation. On the other hand, Stewart was determined to get back at the 38-year-old for the incident, leading to a tense exchange between the two players.

LeBron James is one of the most composed players in NBA history

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

LeBron James, one of the NBA's most iconic figures, has proven time and time again that he is not only a dominant force on the court but also a player who conducts himself with remarkable composure and sportsmanship. Throughout his illustrious career, LeBron has rarely found himself entangled in on-court altercations or physical confrontations.

The absence of any significant confrontations or fights in LeBron's career is a testament to his maturity and understanding of the larger responsibilities that come with being a superstar athlete. He consistently leads by example, displaying a level of sportsmanship that has earned him admiration both on and off the court.

In critical matchups and moments filled with tension, LeBron James remains composed, prioritizing his focus on the game at hand instead of getting entangled in avoidable disputes. This approach has not only garnered admiration and esteem from his fellow players but has also established him as an exemplary figure for aspiring athletes and supporters of all ages.

As LeBron James continues to leave an indelible mark on the NBA and basketball history as a whole, his sportsmanship and ability to avoid unnecessary confrontations serve as a reminder of the positive impact athletes can have beyond their skills on the court.

His example sets the bar high for the next generation of players, emphasizing that greatness is not only measured in points and championships but also in character and integrity.

