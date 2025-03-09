"Isaiah Stewart needs a brain scan": Fans erupt after Pistons center initiates heated exchange with Steph Curry

During the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Steph Curry and Isaiah Stewart engaged in a heated exchange that led to both of them being assessed with technical fouls.

The exchange sparked after Stewart shoved Curry as he celebrated a Warriors bucket. However, team members intercepted to separate them before the altercation escalated.

Reacting to the on-court altercation, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions, with most of them trolling Stewart for his behaviour.

"Isaiah Stewart needs a brain scan, something is really wrong with that n***a," a fan tweeted.

"Stewart a menace always trying to be the main character," a fan tweeted.

"Pistons always gotta have an instigator on their teams it's like a franchise staple," a fan tweeted.

"Stewart went out of his way to get some camera time 😂" a fan tweeted.

"Isaiah Stewart got beef with nearly all the current greats in the league lol," a fan tweeted.

"+100 respect for Steph pressing Isaiah 🫡" a fan tweeted.

Saturday's game concluded with the Warriors clinching a 115-110 home win against the Pistons. Steph Curry led their victory charge with 32 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart recorded seven points, three rebounds and an assist off the bench for the Pistons' loss.

Draymond Green hopes Steph Curry earns more techs after first of season

The technical foul that Steph Curry was assessed with against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday was his first of this season and just his 28th regular-season tech throughout his 16-year NBA career.

Reacting to Curry's first tech of the season, his teammate Draymond Green was glad to see the two-time NBA MVP receive one after standing up for himself. Featuring on the "Warriors Postgame Live" after their home win, Green also shared that he wishes that Curry get more techs.

"I mean, you get pushed on the sideline -- I actually didn't see it until I saw the replay," Green said. "But, you get pushed on the sideline -- I think everybody always tries to mistake [Curry] for some soft guy. [He's] never backing down from anybody. So, I love to see it."

"I wish he'd get a few more."

Steph Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals across the 54 games he's played so far in the season. The four-time NBA champion is shooting 45.1% from the field including 40.1% from deep as the Golden State Warriors stand sixth in the Western Conference with a 36-28 record.

