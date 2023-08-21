Isaiah Thomas gets a rousing reception at the Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am game in Vancouver

Isaiah Thomas’ basketball journey continues even if he is no longer in the NBA. “IT” last played pro ball during the 2021-22 season, making 17 appearances for the Charlotte Hornets.

While no team gave him a contract last season, Thomas has been playing in different locations, still trying to get back to the NBA. His is a heartwarming story about love for basketball, passion and resilience. He is the underdog that most fans can relate themselves with.

Isaiah Thomas might be small in stature but when he was introduced before a Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am game, he got the biggest welcome:

Besides his incredible passion to continue looking for ways to play in the NBA again, “IT” is a fan-favorite in Pro-Am games. No such league in the US is ever played without fans remembering his 81-point explosion in 2021 while hooping at the Crawsover in Seattle.

What made the Seattle performance legendary was Thomas predicting and then willing it to happen. Before the game, he said:

“3 pm @crawsover pull up!!! THE SHOW must continue”

Jamal Crawford, who hosts the tournament, promptly replied:

“And it will!!! Please Get there EARLY to guarantee you get in. Mighty I T is gonna put on a legendary performance”

Isaiah Thomas did put on a dazzling display which made him an icon in pro-am games across the US.

There was no such prediction heading into the game in Vancouver. But knowing how “IT” loves to entertain fans in cramped gyms, the people in the stands could have something to remember years from now.

Will Isaiah Thomas get back into the NBA?

Isaiah Thomas had his best years with the Boston Celtics when almost unbelievably, he became a two-time All-Star. He was just hitting the prime of his career when he was playing his best basketball.

Thomas is 34 years old right now and may have lost some of his explosiveness. He is already at a disadvantage when it comes to size and length. If he has lost a step or two, he may no longer be able to return to the NBA.

In his last season of pro basketball, he played for the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and then the Charlotte Hornets. He played four games in LA and just one in Dallas. Fortunately, he saw action in Charlotte in 17 games.

Thomas averaged 8.4 PPG on 40.1% shooting, including 33.7% from deep.

As expected, he struggled on defense particularly when switched on to bigger players. Even when mostly matched up against second-stringers, “IT” had a tough time stopping his man from scoring or creating opportunities for teammates.

Such a trend will likely continue as he ages. Isaiah Thomas may no longer have what it takes to flourish in the NBA but he remains a menace and a legend in pro-am games.

