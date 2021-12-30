Isaiah Thomas to sign with the Dallas Mavericks; Here’s what we know so far

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas provided the NBA with a feel-good story when he returned to the league with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

That audition, coupled with the NBA's continued COVID-19 surge, has led to another chance for Thomas.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the veteran guard has found a new home after agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks after Thomas did not have his 10-day contract renewed by the Lakers.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight.

Isaiah Thomas signs with Dallas Mavericks

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Isaiah Thomas now has a new home

ESPN's Tim McMahon reported in a tweet that Thomas "has agreed to (a) 10-day hardship deal with Dallas."

It will be interesting to see if the 5-foot-9 Thomas can stick with Dallas moving forward.

Thomas appeared in four games and averaged 9.3 points in 25.3 minutes per game with the Lakers after signing with them Dec. 17.

Thomas was an All-Star in 2016 and 2017 with the Boston Celtics, but then had his career derailed by injuries, especially a hip injury. He averaged a career-best 28.9 ppg in 2016-17 and 22.2 ppg in his previous season, his first in Boston.

Since then, including his most recent stint in Los Angeles, he's played in 91 games in the past five seasons. Starting with Boston in 2017-18, Thomas has been on seven rosters in those five years: the Celtics, Lakers (twice), Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and now the Mavericks.

When at his best, Thomas can be a dynamic threat off the bench with his ability to score at multiple levels.

Dallas (16-17), which visits the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, has struggled lately. They have gone 7-13 in their past 20 games after a 9-4 start and are eighth in the Western Conference.

With Dallas looking for depth, giving a veteran like Thomas an extended look could be worth the gamble.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Isaiah Thomas crashes the offensive glass! 😤😤😤 Isaiah Thomas crashes the offensive glass! 😤😤😤 https://t.co/1mCgxHGpuH

It will be interesting to see if the veteran guard can find a permanent home in Dallas for a team that needs some help.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Thomas was once a lethal scoring weapon, he struggled during his recent stint with the Lakers as he shoot just 30.8%, including 22.7% from 3-point range. But if the veteran can find his groove, the Mavericks could have themselves a dangerous addition to their bench.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein