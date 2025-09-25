IShowSpeed surprised by unexpected crowd frenzy in Portland after training with Damian Lillard for boxing bout

IShowSpeed is one of the world's biggest streamers, and when he got together with Damian Lillard, the crowd went into a frenzy. Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is currently on a world tour.He has already visited several nations in the last few months, and on Wednesday, he arrived in Portland as part of his US tour. The renowned streamer was greeted with a huge crowd upon his arrival, which shocked him.He streamed the crowd, who were chanting his name, from his arrival to his departure. The streamer said on stream that the Portland crowd may have broken the record for people being outside for a person.When Speed got in the vehicle meant for his transportation, the crowd followed it while still chanting his name. Some fans were seen running behind the vehicle with their smartphones in their hand.The crowd was waiting for the streamer outside of Portland's superstar Damian Lillard's trainer's gym. Earlier on the same day, Speed had met up with the Blazers guard and participated in a boxing workout.Lillard appreciated the streamer's participation and posted a picture of himself and Speed on his X account.Damian Lillard @Dame_LillardLINKPut @ishowspeedsui through a boxing workout at my trainer Cem Eren’s gym in Portland. 🥊Damian Lillard reveals not returning next season during workout with IShowSpeedDuring the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard. The decision was made in mutual agreement, and letting Lillard go helped them get enough cap space to bring in Myles Turner.Lillard did not lose any money as the Bucks stretched out the remaining money on his contract. However, getting waived gave Lillard the choice to sign at any time he wanted, and the nine-time All-Star decided to return to Portland.Last season, Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Pacers. He's expected to sit out the upcoming NBA season, but there was some hope for an early return.On Wednesday, the Blazers star confirmed that he would be sitting out the next season during a workout session with Speed.&quot;When you back?&quot; Speed asked.&quot;Sh*t, probably the start of next season. That achilles, you can’t f**k around with that. I just got to get all the way right,&quot; Lillard replied.Fullcourtpass @FullcourtpassLINKDamian Lillard doesn’t expect to play at all this season “Sh*t, probably the start of next season. That achilles, you can’t fu*k around with that. I just got to get all the way right.” (Via @ishowspeedsui)Last season, Lillard was in great touch before getting injured. He averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game on 44.8% shooting.