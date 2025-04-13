Isiah Thomas choking coach moment goes viral again after LeBron James criticism

Before the Lakers-Rockets game started on Friday, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas ripped into LeBron James for participating in a shoot-around without a shirt on. Thomas went on a rant on NBA TV, saying that the professionalism in the NBA has diminished. He criticised James’ behaviour, saying:

“Look, I like LeBron, I'm a fan of his, so forth and so on, but to walk out on the floor before a game, with no shirt on, and shoot, I mean, come on, man? Where we at? What we doing? Where we at?"

“Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that," Thomas said.

While Thomas was quick to call out LeBron James, an infamous incident is currently going viral on social media. Fans have found a clip of Isiah Thomas choking out Pistons’ former assistant coach Brendan Malone.

A fan reposted the clip og the Pistons legend, saying:

“So… Isiah thomas can choke his coach *BUT* LeBron James can’t wear what he wants during warmups? Lol 😂😂”

Thomas has previously revealed why he choked assistant coach Brendan Malone. He had just taken a hard foul and was bleeding. He was angry with the official, but the coach stepped in and asked Thomas to take out his anger on him instead. This is why he went on to choke him briefly before letting go.

LeBron James congratulates Lakers coach JJ Redick on 50-win season

LeBron James wasn't affected by Isiah Thomas' comments and couldn't be bothered to acknowledge them directly. He wrote a message suggesting that he doesn't care about the Pistons legend's criticism.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡" James wrote on X.

The Lakers defeated the Rockets 140-109 to claim their 50th win of the season. James recorded 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win. They have now clinched the playoffs and are likely to end their season as the third seed in the Western Conference.

