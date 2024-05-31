Isiah Thomas declares Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving as best point guards in 'positionales' era

Following the Mavericks' dominant 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas had high praise for Kyrie Irving. With how much the NBA has changed over the years, especially with positions transitioning to a versatile era, Thomas still considers Irving and Steph Curry the best at the point guard spot.

Thomas shared his comments on his X account, where he still considers the Mavericks star and the Warriors guard as the definitive point guards in today's era.

"In this era of positionales basketball, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry classified as point guards have been the best," Thomas wrote. "And the most influential at this position in this era. Let it be known."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Thomas came from an era where positions were defined by one's role on the court. Despite Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry not being the typical pass-first point guard, they have been incredibly influential figures in the position. With their impeccable shotmaking and sharp decision-making, they have set the standard as two elite point guards.

In today's league, point guards are still regarded as effective playmakers. However, the increase in forward running points on offense has provided teams with new ways to attack opposing defenses. Furthermore, point guards are no longer just responsible for making the extra pass; they are now considered the primary shotmakers on a team.

Kyrie Irving talked about his respect for Stephen Curry

During a regular-season matchup back on April 5, Kyrie Irving put on a show to lift his Mavericks team to a 108-106 victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Following the win, Irving talked about the comparison being made between him and Curry. However, he prefers to see it as him having respect for what the two-time MVP has accomplished in the league, as per FanNation's Grant Afseth.

"I mean, it's not a one-on-one battle between me and Steph, man, as much as fans make it," Irving said. "There's this comparison. ... He's won four championships; I have one. We've played against each other in the finals a few times. He has a winning record. .... He has a winning record. I just show respect to guys like that."

With both playing the same position, comparisons are bound to be made between the two of them. Considering that they are two excellent scoring guards and have both won championships in their careers, it makes for an interesting debate.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry guarding Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

However, Kyrie Irving isn't one to dabble too much in debates and comparisons. Instead, he recognizes the brilliance of his competition while also acknowledging that he also has a case to make when resumes are lined up against one another.