Isiah Thomas discredits Steph Curry, says Draymond Green is Warriors' true "point guard"

Golden State Warriors standout player Steph Curry is widely recognized as one of the shooters in NBA history. Despite his skillset, he has faced criticism for his approach to playing point guard. Isiah Thomas, a figure in Detroit Pistons' history, argued that Green is the "point guard" for the team.

During an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Thomas compared Green's decision-making abilities to Curry's. As a point guard, Thomas provided his perspective on what it means to be a floor general on the basketball court.

"(42:22) On the Golden State Warriors, you are the point guard, you have more assists than Steph," Thomas said. "You bring the ball up, you initiate the offense, you set the defense, you run the show. Steph comes off screens, he catches and he shoots, and he is one of the greatest shooters ever."

Referring to the Golden State Warriors setup, Thomas pointed out that Green leads in assists compared to Curry. He highlighted Green's role in bringing up the ball-initiating plays, organizing defense and running the team's strategy. In contrast, he said Curry excelled at catching and shooting off screens due to his shooting prowess.

Green is viewed as a power forward who can take on playmaking duties and contribute. LeBron James popularized the "point forward" role, where players excel in making decisions for the offense.

Thomas contrasts this by highlighting Curry's off-ball playing style. He emphasizes his scoring prowess over his playmaking skills.

Steph Curry's point guard prowess

When Curry switches to an on-ball position, he challenges opponents, forcing them to adjust their strategies, leading to an offensive approach.

Despite teams trying to force him to pass the ball, Curry adapts by creating opportunities for his teammates without needing possession.

Thomas' argument weakens when considering Curry's achievements in leading the Detroit Pistons to championships in the 1980s through offensive contribution and assists distribution.

Being a point guard isn't about racking up assists, as effective offense goes beyond that.

Curry contributes to the Golden State Warriors offense by not handling the ball to create scoring chances for his teammates. His shooting skills make him a prime target for defenders, creating openings for his teammates to take shots. It causes the opposition's defense to collapse and react swiftly.

How teams defend Curry compared to how they cover Green should also be factored in when assessing their strengths and weaknesses.