"Isn't the best PR strategy" - Lakers coach JJ Redick's podcast producer chimes in on Mavs' 'hookah' issue with Luka Doncic

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick's podcast producer, Jason Gallagher, shared his thoughts on the latest issue surrounding Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly had problems with the five-time NBA All-Star's "beer and hookah" habits.

Ad

On Wednesday, Gallagher said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Mavs' issue with Doncic's alleged habits is a bad marketing strategy for the franchise.

"When is someone going to tell this franchise that the whole 'He was drinking beer the entire time he averaged 33/10/9 and scored 73 and led us to the NBA Finals...' isn't the best PR strategy," Gallagher wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gallagher re-shared a tweet in which Wednesday's report from The Athletic was quoted. According to the article, several people from the Mavericks organization have reportedly questioned the professionalism of its former franchise player amid his reported bad habits.

Gallagher is the head of production of ThreeFourTwo Productions, which produced a couple of Redick's podcasts: "Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick" and "The Old Man and the Three." Gallagher oversaw the overall production, including the marketing and public relations aspect.

Ad

Read more: Ex-Mavs executive claims Luka Doncic's smoking, drinking, and eating habits led GM Nico Harrison to trade him to the Lakers

Radio host slams the Mavericks amid latest issue with its former star, Luka Doncic

Justin Termine, host of SiriusXM NBA Radio, slammed the Dallas Mavericks for allegedly leaking its issue with the franchise's former star, Luka Doncic.

Ad

On Wednesday, Termine said on X (formerly Twitter) that the beer and hookah issue surrounding the 25-year-old is "embarrassing." The host slammed the Mavs and warned players about playing for Dallas.

"Almost more embarrassing than the actual trade has been all the leaks since the deal. BEWARE CURRENT AND FUTURE NBA PLAYERS: No matter how well you perform in Dallas, the organization will apparently slander you to no end in an attempt to make themselves look better," Termine wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In five games in a purple and gold jersey, Doncic has averaged 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals. He most recently delivered a triple-double performance in the first game against his former team on Tuesday, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

The LA Lakers (35-21) are fourth in the Western Conference and they are gearing up for what they hope will be a deep 2025 playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback