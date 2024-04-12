"It was 32-6": Grant Williams finally opens up on the infamous practice scuffle with Luka Doncic

Last offseason, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade to bolster their supporting cast. Following his brief tenure with the team, the veteran forward touched on a notable incident he had with Luka Doncic.

Shortly after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, a story came out from an incident that happened in practice. Speaking with Shams Charania, the former Boston Celtic touched on the alleged offensive eruption from the MVP candidate.

"When Fin told the story, I didn't take it personally," Williams said. "I knew at the end of the day, it was 32-6 run. It wasn't 26-6, it was 32-6. But only six of those were on me so I take credit for that."

Later, Grant Williams touched on why he felt the need to push his teammates. As a vet, he takes it upon himself to get the most out of those around him. Williams feels there are a handful of highly talented players on the Dallas Mavericks and wants the group to reach its full potential.

"That's my job is to challenge guys and to have them perform to the best of their abilities night in and night out," Williams continued.

Even though Williams' time in Dallas came to an end after just 47 games, he had nothing put positive things to say about the experience.

What exactly happened between Grant Williams and Luka Doncic in practice?

In the story that Michael Finley told, Grant Williams came to practice and wanted to go at Luka Doncic. He felt the superstar guard wasn't fully dialed in, so he decided to get under his skin about it.

Fired up by Williams' antics, Doncic decided to kick things into high gear. While scrimmaging, Finley said that Doncic went on a 26-6 run completely by himself. As Williams said with Shams, the offensive showing was even more impressive than first stated.

This was one of many behind-the-scenes stories that came out about Williams in Dallas. Due to off-court factors, the Mavericks decided to move on from him after just half a season.

Since being moved to the Charlotte Hornets, Williams is putting up some of the best numbers of his career. With his new team, he's averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

As someone who prides himself on being a veteran leader, Grant Williams is in a good situation. On a roster filled with promising young talent, the Hornets need older players to step up. Williams could help keep the team focused while also being a complementary piece to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.