"It has to be a dynamic player that can play off LeBron and can play off AD" - Jalen Rose strongly suggests LA Lakers to go for 7x All-Star this offseason

Jalen Rose stated that the LA Lakers need another All-Star caliber player to compete with other teams in the West. The former NBA player named Kyrie Irving as the best fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have been trying their best to land the seven-time All-Star. But their talks with the Brooklyn Nets have shown no signs of progress.

LeBron James recently signed a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers. This will once again cause problems with their salary cap, but things could get better for them at the end of next season when Westbrook's contract expires. Speaking about what the future holds for the LA Lakers on ESPN's "The Jalen & Jacoby Show," Rose said:

"They [Lakers] gotta get a player that's there in this year’s All-Star game that can play with them next year. It can't be like somebody was an All-Star three years ago. So yes, in theory, but let me highlight who in particular, Kyrie. It has to be a dynamic player that can play off LeBron and can play off AD plus already have chemistry with LBJ."

Kyrie Irving is a player who has been on the Lakers' radar for a while now. LeBron James is believed to be interested in reuniting with the seven-time All-Star in Hollywood. The duo were splendid together as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. With him coming in, the LA Lakers could become the side to beat in the Western Conference.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead People forget how good LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are together People forget how good LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are together https://t.co/qWAtAKtUH7

Rose stated that with the growing competition in the West, the LA Lakers' only possible chance of winning is if they made the move for a third superstar. Speaking more about the same, Rose said:

"So, I believe if that happens they are closer to doing it, but let's not underestimate the West, the West is gotten stout. The Phoenix Suns have something to prove by the way they lost in the playoffs.

"What's gonna happen with the Nuggets and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.? They have the reigning MVP. The Clippers are gonna be healthy this year, Memphis were the Number 2 seed in the West last year. So they're [Lakers] going to need that third superstar caliber player in order to make their goals happen."

What is the ceiling for the LA Lakers next season?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers had a horrendous campaign last time around. Despite having a star-studded roster, they failed to even make the playoffs. This left the entire Laker nation disappointed as there were championship aspirations.

Keeping all those setbacks behind, the LA Lakers have made a few interesting moves this offseason. They added Lonnie Walker, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Thomas Bryant.

According to reports, the team is still trying to find a trade for Russell Westbrook, as the former MVP has not been a good fit with the Lakers. Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 appearances, but did not look like his former self. Not many teams have shown interest in acquiring him, though. If that remains the case leading up to the season, the Lakers will have him on their roster for another season.

The nine-time All-Star is one of the hardest working players in the league. However, his stint in LA has not been fruitful for either him or the franchise. But with all that has been said about him, he will be looking to power his way through and put up some great performances next season.

Undoubtedly, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be pivotal for the team. But if the LA Lakers are to be successful, the other pieces will also have to be at their best.

The Western Conference has great competition next season. The likes of the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are all looking strong. Amidst all of that, the Lakers will have to be locked in right from the start if they want to have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

