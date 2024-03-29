"It was actually 110": Wilt Chamberlain edit tickles Lamar Jackson's funny Twitter fingers

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain has left a lasting imprint on the NBA with his accomplishments. One of his crowning achievements was scoring 100 points in a single game. This record feat by the big man has been etched in the history books, but many are demanding video evidence of the game.

The matchup happened in 1962 when capturing videos and images was fairly new to the public. There were a few league games from the time that have been caught on camera, but not all games around the association experienced it.

One of the contests that didn't have the chance to be recorded was Wilt's 100-point game. The feat came while Chamberlain played for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. The Warriors won 169-147.

According to sources, the game wasn't televised, so there isn't any footage of it. Because of this, many fans have made memes about the lack of video evidence of the game, including the NFL's Lamar Jackson. In a Thursday fan engagement on X (formerly Twitter), a fan teased Jackson's age, stating that he had witnessed Wilt's 100-point performance.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback had some fun engaging with the fans on social media.

"It was actually 110 but we knew you new dweebs wouldn’t believe us without 'video evidence' s/o to wilt my boi was dat deal ya heard," Jackson posted on X.

Jackson had tons of fun with the memes made about him and his age on X.

Another Lamar Jackson-Wilt Chamberlain meme

Jackson had amazing fun with the fans on X. They edited the NFL star to some of the best "old school" scenarios, making fun of him witnessing Chamberlain's record-setting outing. Aside from the meme that's been mentioned, a fan had edited the quarterback to a black-and-white photo with the NBA legend.

Jackson played along and even joked about him playing with Wilt Chamberlain during the historic game.

"I threw that alley. You see me doing the walk off lebron them tried to imitate we been doin this lil," Jackson posted.

Who did Wilt Chamberlain play against during his 100-point game?

Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1961-62 season. It was his third season in the league, and he was the franchise star for the Warriors at the time. On March 2, 1962, the four-time MVP and his squad played against the New York Knicks.

During a regular season matchup between the two teams, the star center dominated with 100 points and 25 rebounds. Steals, blocks and other stats weren't recorded at that time.

It was a shame that the game wasn't televised, and fans nowadays can't find any footage of the iconic game.