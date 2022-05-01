"It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either” - Steph Curry asserts that LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be back in deeper stage of playoffs next season

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has defended the early exits of LeBron James and Kevin Durant from the championship race. The superstar guard believes the duo will be back in playoffs contention next season.

In a press conference, the Warriors superstar said KD and King James are far from done. He added that their respective teams' failure to progress in the playoffs serves as a reminder of how difficult it is to compete in the postseason every year.

Curry said:

"It is the natural evolution of sports. It's a reminder of how difficult it is to win at this level and be here every year. So, don't take it for granted. Talent is at an all-time high across the board in the league."

"You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either."

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first-round matchup. The Slim Reaper shot below 40% from the field and less than 34% from the perimeter in the series.

Meanwhile, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers failed to make the play-in game after enduring a tumultuous campaign riddled with injuries and discontinuity.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:



“You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.” Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:“You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.” https://t.co/yNSW2XR6Yt

Steph Curry's regular season

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry had a relatively strong season. The two-time MVP led the way for the Golden State Warriors in their pursuit of yet another championship. He finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He shot 43.7% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Curry shot 92.3% from the free-throw line and recorded 12 double-doubles, along with two triple-doubles. His defense has also improved tremendously.

However, while shooting 38.0% from the perimeter might seem like a solid percentage, it's a significant drop-off for Curry's standards. He has shot 42.8% from three in his career.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse Stephen Curry Stats This Series



28 Points

5 Assists

3 Rebounds

2 Steals

50/40/74 %

19 3PM

+55



Greatness. Stephen Curry Stats This Series28 Points 5 Assists3 Rebounds 2 Steals50/40/74 %19 3PM+55Greatness. https://t.co/imP1IJ8e8K

This could be partly explained by his absurd shooting volume. The 33-year-old attempted a whopping 11.7 shots per game from long range. However, in the 2018-19 regular season, he took 11.7 threes per game and made them at a 43.7% clip. Last year, he took an astounding 12.7 per game and converted them at a rate of 42.1%.

Curry had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson was still trying to get back to his best after a long injury absence. While Thompson had spurts of brilliance, he didn't find much consistency during the regular season.

Additionally, Curry did not have his partner in crime, Draymond Green, for a lengthy spell. The Warriors forward suffered a back injury in early January, returning only on March 14.

Regardless, Curry will be focused on winning his fourth championship, with the Golden State Warriors set to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Steph Curry and the Warriors win the championship this season? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh