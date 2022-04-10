“It always feels like it’ll last forever. It never lasts forever” - Zach Lowe believes Phoenix Suns might never get another chance to win the NBA title

The Phoenix Suns are arguably the best team in the NBA today. They have the roster and record to show for it. Yet, some experts and analysts believe the Suns may just be hanging by a thread, and this might be the team's best-case scenario to win a championship.

ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe was quick to share his thoughts on who he believes is the team with the most to prove this season.

Lowe stated:

"It's the Phoenix Suns. It doesn't feel like it should be the Phoenix Suns."

The "NBA Today" panel discussed which team has the most to lose this season, provided they don't win the NBA championship.

While Matt Barnes believes it is the Utah Jazz, Chiney Ogwumike had a difference in opinion, as she is convinced it is the Philadelphia 76ers.

What stood out, to the entire crew, was how Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe shared the same opinion. They considered the Suns the team with the most to prove this offseason.

The Suns sporting their 'Valley' jerseys

Lowe began:

"Chiney gave the great answer for Philly. Matt Barnes nailed it with Utah. You could argue for the Warriors, given Steph, Draymond and Klay are getting up there in age. But I can't belive it. I just can't believe it. I agree with Perk."

Kendrick Perkins' and Zach Lowe's choice was one that baffled many, including their colleagues on the "NBA Today" panel because they believe the Phoenix Suns are the team that needs to mark their stamp this postseason for a plethora of reasons.

Lowe added:

"They've been, by far, the best team this year. Chris Paul is in his mid to late-thirties. DeAndre Ayton is a restricted free agent. Cam Johnson is eligible for an extension after the season. At some point, you are not going to be able to keep this team together."

The ESPN writer also went on to share-

“It always feels like it’ll last forever. It never lasts forever.”

The Phoenix Suns' tide is here to stay

All-Star duo: Devin Booker and Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one team in the Western Conference and have amassed a franchise record of 64 wins, while racking up just 17 losses. The team seems to have great synergy heading into the postseason.

The All-Star duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on a tear this season, with the "Point God" averaging 14.7 Points Per Game (PPG) and 10.8 Assists Per Game (APG) on 49 Field Goal (FG)%.

Booker, on the other hand, is averaging career highs in FG made with 9.7 per game, three points made with 2.7 per game at 38.3%, rebounds per game (RPG) with five, steals at 1.1 per game, and to top it off, a career high in points, averaging 26.8 PPG.

The Suns most definitely have a statement to make, especially considering they are coming off an NBA finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, this special set of players are more than capable of pursuing their aspirations of being crowned NBA champions, given all the weapons they possess in their arsenal.

Edited by Windy Goodloe