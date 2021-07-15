"It was bad decision making" - Chris Paul after committing costly turnovers in Phoenix Suns' Game 4 loss to Milwaukee Bucks | 2021 NBA Finals 

A rare poor outing from Phoenix Suns leader Chris Paul had huge implications that led to his team's 103-109 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Known for being one of the best ball-handlers in the league, CP3 committed five costly turnovers on the night. He also had only 10 points by the end of the game, shooting 5-of-13 from the floor. The loss saw the Suns give up a 2-0 series lead as the two sides head back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday with two wins apiece.

Monty Williams on the loss: "The turnovers just crushed us tonight. We shot 50% from the field, but they got 19 more possessions." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 15, 2021

After the game, Chris Paul was asked about the Phoenix Suns' turnovers in general, but he was quick to address the fact that he had five of them as well.

"Me I had five of them. It was bad decision-making on my part."

Chris Paul now has 15 turnovers in the last three games. Before that, he had only accumulated ten across five games.

Devin Booker leads the charge for Phoenix Suns as Chris Paul and the rest of the crew misfires

Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns led for most of the game thanks to Devin Booker's huge performance. After a poor outing in the previous game where he only scored 10 points and played for 19 minutes, he led the team with 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting from the floor in Game 4.

However, he accumulated five fouls towards the end of the third quarter and had to be taken out of the game for a large portion of the fourth, which proved to be vital in the eventual outcome of the match, with Chris Paul and others misfiring. When asked about his individual performance, he was quick to point out that it wasn't as important as getting a win.

"It doesn't matter. I said that after last game too when I struggled shooting it: The main objective is to win the game." said Booker.

Devin Booker said having to sit in the 4Q with foul trouble didn't throw him off his rhythm. "It's a mindset more than anything, but I was still there." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 15, 2021

The rest of the Phoenix Suns' starters could only knock down 14-of-36 attempts from the floor, while the team had a combined 17 turnovers on the night. The Bucks scored 24 points off the Suns' off turnovers as a result. The Suns have been dominated by the Milwaukee Bucks when it comes to forcing turnovers, making more rebounds, and playing more aggressively.

Chris Paul and Co. will be hoping they can improve on these aspects and benefit from the home crowd's support in the next game of the series on Saturday at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

