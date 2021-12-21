"It was the best feeling in the world" - Allen Iverson opens up on the use of marijuana in the early days of his NBA career

Allen Iverson opened up about his smoking habits earlier in his career. The Hall of Famer was under a lot of media scrutiny for the way he carries himself. However, his relentless attitude helped him carry on with his life on his terms.

Iverson later understood through life experiences how excessively he was addicted to marijuana and eventually stopped smoking it.

To his credit, Allen's game was never affected because of his smoking. He had a stellar rookie season and carried things from there to finish his career as one of the best guards in the game. Speaking about his smoking habits early on in his career, Allen Iverson told GQ Sports magazine that:

"I used to smoke every goddamn day. It was the best feeling in the world. I used to smoke and not drink shit. I used to smoke a blunt and drink a Corona and I’d be straight for the rest of the day."

Iverson was one of the fashion pioneers in the league. He won the respect of many players and fans through his fearless attitude, as he would walk into games with T-Shirts and chains. Although the league tried many times to stop these things from happening, AI was not someone who would care about these norms.

Speaking about the league's dress code, Iverson went about saying:

"When you make somebody wear something they’re not comfortable wearing to work...it’s supposed to be about the job you do. The hell with your appearance.”

After retiring from the league in 2010, Iverson is still at the heart of basketball fans. His ball handling and ability to score at that size has inspired many to pick up the game of basketball. Although his image was marred by smoking and other habits, he will always be remembered for his on-court brilliance.

Viola @Violabrands Iverson ‘96 now available at the following locations:

Elevate

8018 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA

20010 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA



JADE ROOM

22865 Lockness Ave, Torrance, CA

2700 S Shannon St, Santa Ana, CA Iverson ‘96 now available at the following locations: Elevate8018 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA20010 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CAJADE ROOM 22865 Lockness Ave, Torrance, CA 2700 S Shannon St, Santa Ana, CA https://t.co/0MqVJw8FDL

Allen Iverson joins Al Harrington to become the brand ambassador of his brand - Viola

The Las Vegas Superstar Challenge - News Conference

Allen Iverson recently joined forces with Al Harrington to become the brand ambassador for Harrington's cannabis business, Viola. The two have been together for promotions and other things related to the brand. They also released a new strain after the collaboration with AI, which was named 'Iverson 96'.

Al-Harrington named the brand after his grandmother, who used cannabis as a form to help relieve her pain from glaucoma. Speaking about the business and why he thought of starting something like this, Harrington said:

"We sitting here and doing this not only for us, but we doing this for our people. We doing this for the culture...we want to have an impact in our community."

Harrington also opened up on how the stigma related to smoking weed is still present in society. Speaking of how Viola as a brand can help shut down some of these, Harrington says:

"Even my best friends in the league, they didn’t want parents knowing they smoke or support a cannabis brand. But, this year will be the year we will be surprised. I know personally of a few athletes that’ll push that line, and say they use and why they use... It’ll open up the conversation. These guys do use cannabis on a daily basis and that stigma of, you smoke and you’re unproductive or lazy, that shit goes out the window."

Emphasizing how weed helps relieve stress on the busy lives of NBA players, Harrington said:

"Right now in professional sports — being that it’s pretty much allowed in all leagues right now, in some shape, form or fashion — the level of play is still through the roof. 85 percent of the players in the [NBA] smoke, bro. Or use some type of cannabis...It’s a safe and alternative way to deal with shit. Yes, we are supermen. We do make a lot of money. But we have a lot of stress and shit on our plate. Constantly. So what is our vice? What can we use to get away? What’s available to us? Cannabis is recreationally available or decriminalized in 18 NBA markets. So, I pay taxes in this state, I hoop in this state, and you’re trying to tell me I can’t go to the dispensary? It makes no sense.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Allen Iverson joining forces for an initiative like this only makes sense. The aura he has around him will only help the brand get stronger and spread the message related to it, around the world.

Edited by Rohit Mishra