"It doesn't bother me" - Kyrie Irving makes feelings known on Tracy McGrady’s surprising take comparing his handles to Jamaal Tinsley

Kyrie Irving reacted to Tracy McGrady's take on who has better handles between him and Jamaal Tinsley. When it comes to ball handling, Irving is one of the top players that comes to mind. However, McGrady reckons it's Tinsley, who last played in the NBA in the 20113-14 season.

McGrady shared that Tinsley caught his attention when it came to ball handling. Both played when guys like Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury were elite ball handlers. Nevertheless, T-Mac believes Tinsley has the best handles, even above Irving.

"I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie (Irving),” McGrady said.

Kyrie Irving streamed his reaction on Twitch to Tracy McGrady's sentiments. Irving watched the video where McGrady claimed that Jamaal Tinsley was a better ball-handler. Kai took it like a good sport and told viewers that he was unbothered by the NBA legend's take.

"When I see an OG like (Tracy McGrady) come out and say "I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie," it doesn't bother me because I'm a mix of all the great players that came before me," Irving said.

Kyrie Irving inspires next-generation basketball stars

The NBA Players Association held its annual Top 100 Camp wherein the best high schoolers in the United States gather to compete against one another. Of course, a camp of this caliber is typically spearheaded by notable NBA stars. This year, Kyrie Irving was one of the stars to headline the camp.

The Top 100 Camp not only provides elite basketball training and competition but also allows young players to learn values off the court. Irving, who's prominent for his spirituality, took the opportunity to enlighten the young players.

“You never know who’s watching you, you never know who’s going to be in a position to help you or give you that opportunity,” Irving said.

“Just move with grace. It’s okay to be a kind person. You don’t have to be too cool to say what’s up to people. You don’t have to be too tough to get along with people. But honor yourself too. Balance that out.”

Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March and is undergoing recovery. While the Dallas Mavericks star is expected to make his return next season, he's likely to miss a huge portion of it.

