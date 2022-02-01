"It was bound to happen" - Steve Kerr not surprised at all as Steph Curry returns to form with a 40-piece against the young Rockets

Steve Kerr was not surprised after Steph Curry dropped a 40-point performance against the Houston Rockets.

The 56-year-old coach has been confident in his point guard's ability, and backed Curry to come good during his recent shooting slump. That was indeed the case against the Rockets, as Curry put in a clinical performance, especially in the fourth quarter, to help the Golden State Warriors win 122-106 on the road.

Curry has won many games for the Dubs and despite his poor run of form, there is no denying his impact in the team's performances. Steve Kerr, who has been coaching Curry since 2014, knew it would only be a matter of time before the latter rediscovered his mojo.

Kerr was proved right, as Curry led the way with a majestic 40-point outing on the road. When asked about the player's performance against the young Rockets, Kerr said in the post-game interview:

"I mean we've seen Steph do that a million times, so it was bound to happen even though it's been a couple of weeks. Not surprising, but it was fun just to see him, you know, kind of shake free and have a game like he did."

Thanks to Steph Curry's terrific performance in the clutch, the Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.

The Houston Rockets gave their all to make a comeback, but Chef Curry produced a decisive 21-point outing in the fourth quarter to halt their progress. He will hope to continue in the same vein as the Dubs look to reclaim the top seed in the West.

Is Steph Curry back to his best after his stunning performance against Houston Rockets?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will hope to continue his good form.

Steph Curry started the season well, but in the last month, his performances were not as per the expected level.

His shooting looked off, and that impacted the Warriors' fortunes, who were also without Draymond Green. Klay Thompson's return helped take the offensive load off Curry, but the latter still lacked efficiency.

Despite his shooting woes, Curry impacted games by providing assists and defensive solidity. The 33-year-old looked like a true point guard, dictating games without scoring much as he showcased another facet of his game.

However, neither his teammates nor the coaches were worried about his shooting slump. Against the Rockets, Curry was back in his elements, helping the Warriors extend their winning streak to six.

Curry has averaged 23.5 PPG and eight APG in these games. The assist numbers show how impressive he has been as a point guard. However, Curry takes pride in his shooting, so his performance against the Rockets will give him huge confidence.

Over the years, Curry has proven that when he is at the top of his shooting game, defenses have their task cut out. If he continues his newfound shooting form, the Warriors could challenge the Phoenix Suns for the top place in the West.

