"It brings me joy because I get to learn a little bit about your culture" - Jimmy Butler opens up on globe-trotting in a bid to improve his coffee brand

Jimmy Butler voiced his plans to travel the world in hopes of broadening his coffee horizons. He cited visits to many different countries that are known for their coffee.

The Miami Heat star runs a coffee brand named Big Face that started in the 2020 NBA bubble. Butler sold cups for $20. Jimmy now wishes to extend his brand across the globe while learning about the roots of his product. Butler outlined his travels on media day:

“We were actually gonna hit El Salvador this summer, and I did cut the trip a little bit short, so sorry for that, but I wanted to get back to my daughter, not gonna lie to you," Butler said.

"I want to go to all these different places because coffee is done right in so many places around the world... it brings me joy because I get to learn a little bit about your culture."



The Bubble offered Jimmy Butler a chance to sell his coffee without traveling much. Having everyone in the same space made it easy for him to start the business.

Butler's popularity makes selling a product a little bit easier. He instantly had a probable customer base. Butler's desire to travel and expand his knowledge and business show the drive Miami Heat fans appreciate on the court. Butler outlines his plans further:

“But I’m gonna go [to El Salvador], gonna go to Guatemala, I’m gonna go to Brazil, for coffee. … I wanna go to Ethiopia. I wanna go to all of these different places because coffees done right in so many places around the world, and it brings me joy because I get to learn a little bit about your culture.”

Jimmy Butler travels the world for coffee and culture

Jimmy Butler has always been known to be a tough competitor. It makes perfect sense that he wants to bring his business to the next level and learn as much as he can about it. Wanting to understand more about different cultures and open his mind further are more examples of the traits that make Butler a good competitor.

Butler is a leader on the court. Anything the Heat need, Butler can do. Yet even with his competitive nature, he reveals some playfulness. The first notion of Butler selling coffee in the Bubble was little surprise to most. If anyone was to do it, it was Butler.

Butler also discussed how he spends his time in his travels.

“I feel like over there, football/soccer is king, so I get to go play in the streets with all the kids … They be tearing me up," Butler said.

With his travels, business ventures and responsibilities to the Heat, Jimmy Butler is a busy man. This love of coffee may have only sparked two years ago for Butler, but he seems to be diving deep into making his business a reality.

