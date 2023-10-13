"It brings me to tears" - Jameer Nelson concerned about Delonte West's life struggles after NBA exit

Since retiring from the NBA, Delonte West's life has been ravaged by addiction. West spent eight years in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. Mark Cuban has worked closely with West in the past, trying to help him get back on track.

Cuban wasn't the only member of the NBA ecosystem who reached out to help West. Former NBA guard Jameer Nelson also tried to help the player. When speaking to Dana O'Neil The Athletic for a recent interview, Nelson discussed West's plight and how he wishes he could have helped more.

“It brings me to tears,” Nelson says. “He has so many people who love him, who want to help him, but he has to want to help himself. … I am here for him. I will always be here for him.

"I tried, and I will continue to try if I can, but he has to meet us halfway. He has to want the help.”

O'Neil explains how multiple people from within the NBA have tried to help West in recent years, but all have been unsuccessful. As such, West is living outside of a 7-11 in Alexandria, VA.

"A host of people, people with means and contacts — Martelli, Nelson, Mark Cuban, Jayson Williams – have tried to help West. Save him, really," O'Neil wrote.

"They are basketball people, after all, in the business of getting results. It is what coaches and athletes live for, why team owners buy into the allure of sports — the thirst for a win, the ecstasy of victory."

Delonte West's story continues to be one of the sadder tales of recently retired NBA players.

Mark Cuban expresses helplessness with Delonte West's plight

During the same interview with Dana O'Neil, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed his attempts to help Delonte West, and how his inability to make a difference makes him feel hopeless.

“Everyone has someone going through something similar and those who have the means to help, or create a barrier to protect their loved ones, that’s what you do,” Cuban says.

“I thought I could help. And I tried. I really did. We all did. It’s just. You just feel hopeless.”

If Delonte West was to ever ask for help getting himself back on track, there would be a long line of people in the NBA ecosystem waiting to help him.

However, West has yet to ask for help and stick with it. As such, the former Boston Celtics guard's story has become one of the more difficult ones to hear about and is a cautionary tale to everyone entering the league.