“It is brought up to this day that LeBron had a 2-point fourth quarter of the finals” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry should be held to the same standard as LeBron James, cites the top-10 all-time conversations

Steph Curry’s lackluster finals performance has been outlined by Nick Wright. He believes the Golden State star should be held to the same standard as LeBron James.

Steph Curry should be held to the same standard as LeBron if he wishes for his name to be in top-10 all-time conversations

Nick Wright outlined:

“It is brought up to this day that LeBron had a 2-point fourth quarter of the finals, 11 years ago. We are 12 hours removed from this game ending last night. I don’t think anybody other than me is pointing out that Steph’s been bad in these fourth quarters.”

Wright pointed out that Steph Curry only has six points in the three fourth quarters of this finals series. As a result of the dwindling offensive numbers in the clutch, Nick questioned Curry’s status as a top-10 all-time great.

If Steph Curry is to be on that list of greats, he must put up big numbers when it matters most.

Nick Wright continued:

“If there is anybody in the league that should be held to the standard of LeBron, it’s Steph.”

LeBron James’ failures are often pointed out and exaggerated for the whole world to see. For some reason, James attracts the types of media that attempt to exploit his greatness in negative ways. Even as a media manipulator himself, LeBron’s name gets tarnished in the headlines.

If Steph Curry wishes for his name to join that top-10 list, he is going to have to elevate his game for the rest of this series. As a three-time champion with no Finals MVP awards, Curry hopes to earn his first this year. It is starting to look like both trophies might land in Boston’s lap.

LeBron James’ single two-point performance is still being brought up 11 years after it happened. More people need to be shedding light on these finals for Steph.

As someone who is aiming for their first Finals MVP award after already having three championships, Steph Curry should arguably look hungrier in the clutch. Moments like these are what define an MVP caliber player.

There are already arguments floating around attempting to push Steph into that top-10 list even without this year's win. However, Curry has to know how much this year could mean for him, and he is not showing up late.

Golden State is inches away from making history. Curry is also arguably able to secure a spot on the top-10 list. Steph Curry should be absolutely lights out at the moment.

Curry should be firing on all cylinders. The Boston Celtics are a very different entity on defense, providing quick and fluent tenacity. But, Steph has been in the NBA Finals six times before.

Someone with that much finals experience, as a top-10 great, should be securing victories while overcoming any obstacles.

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball, which most use as an argument for his greatness. If he wishes to solidify that argument, Curry is going to need to show up in the fourth.

If LeBron James misses a single shot in the fourth quarter, the Twitter social-sphere immediately fires at him. James did not make this year's playoffs, and it is still being spoken about.

If Michael Jordan was doing the same as Curry, headlines would never stop.

Players hit slumps, which is okay. Everyone is human. But Curry has an opportunity to prove that he is above the elite tier he already sits in. A victory would place him into at least arguments for a spot in the top-10.

If he fails to do so, the media should be just as critical of him as they are of LeBron. The greats need to do great things, and when they can’t, it gets noticed.

