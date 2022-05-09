"It buys Joel Embiid time for Joel Embiid to be the guy" - Former Chicago Bulls player doesn't believe James Harden will sustain his Game 4 form against Heat

James Harden might have had his breakout performance in the playoffs last night after a sluggish season. However, at his age, the biggest question that can be posed now is whether these types of performances are sustainable.

All-season long, we witnessed Harden as the play-maker, occasionally getting shots up. Last night was the Harden we know from his Houston Rockets days. His patented step-back jumper fell six out of 10 times in the win over the Miami Heat.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," was skeptical of Harden’s sustainability, stating:

"James Harden had an incredible damn game. What I'm trying to tell you guys though, I don't see this as something that people are going to say 'Oh, this is James Harden.'

"James Harden got hot last night. There's difference sometimes, Key, when you get hot as opposed to knowing that you can do this over a sustained period of time."

"I said this morning, I thought this was great because it buys Joel Embiid time for Joel Embiid to be the guy that we know he can be coming off that concussion protocol but I don't see this as something you can expect from James Harden every night."

Sunday night was Harden's second 30+ point game with the 76ers since the trade in February. It was also his first 30+ point game in a win with them.

With Joel Embiid battling a thumb and right orbital injury, the last two wins have been crucial. The 76ers have tied the series after getting blown out in Miami in Games 1 and 2.

Preview: James Harden's sustainability is not an issue

Harden might or might not carry his form into the next game, but at least we know he's still got it.

The step-back jumper fell for Harden last night in a way that it hadn't fallen the entire season. The thing to be cognizant of here, however, is that the 76ers do not necessarily need consistent 30-point nights from Harden to be a contending team.

Joel Embiid's presence as the leading scoring option pulls more than enough weight off Harden to embrace his role as the facilitator. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris can also give you the occasional 25+ point night.

With the series tied at two apiece, the 76ers have suddenly reinforced their hopes of making it to the conference finals.

Edited by Adam Dickson