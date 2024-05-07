"It was more than 'Cancun on 3'" - Patrick Beverley reveals what triggered his altercation with courtside Pacers fans

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been a hot topic in the NBA following his recent interaction with a group of fans. While on his podcast, the veteran point guard touched on what led to this altercation.

After checking out of the game for the last time against the Indiana Pacers, Beverley was seen getting into it was fans sitting courtside. He ended up letting his emotions get the best of them and threw a ball at them. Beverley struck a woman on the first throw,and hit another after the ball was given back to him.

Speaking about the situation, Patrick Beverley admitted that he cannot be acting like that toward fans. However, what was said was far beyond simple trash talk.

"Let's just say it was more than 'Cancun on three'" Beverley said. "I've been called a lot of stuff in this league. I haven't been called that one."

In his reporting of what happened, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the obscenities were said towards Beverley leading up to this exchange. As of now, it has not been said if he will be facing some form of punishment from the league for his actions.

Draymond Green speaks on Patrick Beverley's scuffle with Indiana Pacers fans

Since this incdient, countless people in and around the NBA have touched on what Patrick Beverley did. Among those to speak on the situation is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Not only did Green bring up what Beverley did with Pacers fans but other instances as well, most notably, when the veteran guard shoved Chris Paul from behind during the 2021 playoffs.

Green said that he feels what Beverley did is dangerously close to a player running into the stands to engage with hecklers.

"Adam is going to have a problem on his hands with this one," Green said. "Because it's about as close as you can get to going in the stands. That is forbidden for us."

It has been quite some time since a player has gone out into the stands to fight with a fan. The most famous instance is the "Malice at the Palace," that happened during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Pacers.

While Green is known to let his emotions get the best of him as well, he brings up some points in regards to Patrick Beverley. In recent years, he has had some moments where he lost his cool leading up to elimination. Beverley pushed Paul in the back as the Suns were on the brink of knocking the LA Clippers out of the postseason.

Throughout his career, most of Green's scuffles have been with other players. It's rare that he gets into it with patrons in the crowd. However, the Warriors forward had a fan removed from a game last season in a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.