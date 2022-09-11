"It has a chance to build interest" - Dallas Mavericks owner backtracks on his comments on NBA's plans for a potential in-season tourney

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban voiced his displeasure against the NBA for potentially creating a mid-season tournament. While Cuban made the comments a while ago and received some criticism for it, he is now open to the idea.

According to league insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks owner spoke about these comments that have been circulating recently and acknowledged them as old. Stein reported that Cuban's views have changed regarding the mid-season tournament and that he is open to the idea.

"Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are 'old' and that he is 'actually open to it' as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes 'it has a chance to build interest' if adopted for the 2023-24 season," Marc Stein wrote.

As aforementioned, Mark Cuban's comments about the mid-season tournament were made a while ago. Cuban said the franchise's focus would remain on the Larry O'Brien trophy and could rest his best players in these mid-season tournament games.

"In terms of in season tournament, I'm not a fan. I'm definitely not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players. Until they give me one of those, [The Larry O'Brien Trophy] the prize is the prize, and you got to keep your eyes on the prize.

If it was two seasons, right, it's season A and season B and both get you a Larry O'Brien trophy, then we can talk about it. You know, let's split it into two seasons because that's what you're effectively asking us to do. Just having a mid-season tournament, no," Cuban said.

NBA's mid-season tournament plans

2022 NBA Finals - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

Commissioner Adam Silver has shared his interest in adding a mid-season tournament numerous times. The idea has received immense backlash from fans, players and owners.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on the framework of the tournament, suggesting that the tournament could be here sooner rather than later.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources:



- Cup games through November

- 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season

- All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources:- Cup games through November- 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season- All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams

However, the current framework and format of the mid-season tournament of the NBA will not add more games to the schedule. This change would mean that all the teams will continue to play 82 games. Only the final two teams of the mid-season tournament would play an additional game.

The model implemented by European Soccer is something the league is trying to replicate with the mid-season tournament. The league can create financial incentives for players and teams in this model.

