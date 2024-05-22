“It cheapens the history”- NBA analyst condemns Jaylen Brown getting “double bang” from Mike Breen

Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown may have won Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals with his game-tying shot, but it's ESPN Mike Breen’s ‘double bang’ commentary that is making a splash on social media. With three points and eight seconds left on the clock and when his team badly needed something, Brown rose to the occasion, scoring a stunning 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and win 133-128 in the end.

Mike Breen, who works as a play-by-play commentator for ESPN and has also gained a reputation for several iconic lines over the years, made the moment even more memorable with his commentary.

“Throw in in the corner. Brown fakes, fires up the 3. Bang! Bang! Jaylen Brown knocks down the 3 to tie the game. Timeout Indiana,” Breen said.

Breen’s commentary prompted huge praise on social media from fans. However, FS1’s Nick Wright took a different stance, arguing that the game didn't warrant the legendary call, feeling it "cheapens the history" of such an iconic moment in basketball commentary.

“This game did *not* deserve a double “Bang”, feels like it cheapens the history to be honest,” he tweeted.

Breen delivered this "double bang" call just hours after securing his third consecutive Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play.

Jaylen Brown lauds teamwork in game-tying shot

If not for Brown's clutch 3-pointer forcing overtime, the Celtics would've faced a different outcome in Game 1. He is aware of it and is determined to remain grounded.

The 27-year-old insisted he is not getting carried away and his only focus is on the next match. When asked about the game-tying shot, Brown emphasized team effort:

“It was good moment of play that we able to turn them over and get the extra-possession. Jrue Holiday made a great pass, Derrick White set a great screen, and the rest was history,” Brown said.

Brown has been a consistent playoff performer who is currently averaging a solid 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across his 115 career playoff appearances. However, his only NBA Finals appearance came in 2022, which ended in defeat against the Warriors.

Brown has been an integral part of the success the Celtics have had so far this season, following his last-night heroics of 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and will be hoping he can continue that against Pacers in Game 2 on Thursday at TD Garden.