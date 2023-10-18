"It was a cool moment": Austin Reaves was stunned when he joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Lakers Big 3 photo

During the LA Lakers media day this month, Austin Reaves observed from the sidelines while camera flashes lit up the scene. His teammates posed for photos, and in the spotlight, LeBron James and Anthony Davis readied themselves for a joint photo against a white backdrop. Then, a cameraman beckoned to Reaves, a third-year guard who had gone undrafted out of Oklahoma two summers ago, signaling that he should join them.

Austin Reaves did his best to keep a straight face, although he acknowledged that the moment's significance was a bit overwhelming. Astonishingly, James and Davis didn't hesitate to include Reaves in the picture. He had moved beyond the struggle to merely secure a place in the NBA; he had arrived. Reaves had unquestionably become a part of the Lakers' Big Three.

“I can’t lie,” Reaves said, in an interview with The Ringer. “It was a cool moment for me.”

The impact of Austin Reaves on LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves has solidified his importance for the LA Lakers, and the 25-year-old reflected on the pivotal moment when he recognized he had gained the trust of his superstar teammate, LeBron James.

Their connection didn't hinge on a specific off-court conversation; Reaves always sensed that they shared a unique basketball IQ, a distinctive way of thinking about the game. However, a particular instance stood out to Reaves, and it unfolded during the 2023 NBA Playoffs in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. In this contest, Reaves had to stay on the court for the entire game.

During the first half, Reaves appeared to struggle, but James never wavered in his confidence in him. When the decisive moments of the fourth quarter arrived, James placed his trust in Reaves by passing him the ball. This poignant moment held deep significance for Austin, as he realized that even someone arguably the greatest player of all time was considerate enough to share the ball with him, despite Reaves encountering difficulties in finding his rhythm throughout the game.

It was at this juncture that Reaves felt the full extent of James' trust in him as a teammate. Their connection extends beyond the basketball court, as it appears that the two have also become good friends outside the realm of the game.