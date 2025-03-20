"It was courage & stupidity" - Jimmy Butler gets honest about audacious decision while guarding LeBron James as Bulls sophomore

Jimmy Butler drove down memory lane and expressed his thoughts on his brave decision to guard LeBron James in his second year in the league. Butler started his career in 2011 after getting drafted by the Chicago Bulls.

On Thursday, "2Cool2Blog" shared a clip from Butler's Thursday night appearance on "The Enterprise Zone." In it, he gave the reason behind his decision to single-handedly guard the Miami Heat's version of LeBron James.

Forbes senior writer Jabari Young interviewed the Warriors star and asked him about his infamous decision.

"It was probably courage and stupidity at the time honestly," Butler said. "But I think that's what got Thibs (Tom Thibodeau) really going like when you're not backing down from any challenge ... you just go out there and compete. If he is the greatest of all time, which he might as well be, I don't know ... so go out there and compete and try to make a name for yourself."

Jimmy Butler praised Bron and explained the reasoning behind his decision. He highlighted that the 2011 Miami Heat were laced with future Hall of Famers and sending a double-team on LeBron James would only force him to make the right passes. This would find his open teammates who would not miss those opportunities.

So Butler took on the challenge and decided to guard Bron alone. He revealed that he made that decision to make a name for himself and it worked out for him in the long run.

Jimmy Butler's smooth adaptation to the Warriors system has made them a threat in the West

Jimmy Butler did not have the prettiest exit from the Miami Heat. The six-time All-Star got into a fair deal of trouble and went through multiple suspensions before the Heat finally traded him to the Golden State Warriors.

However, Butler turned out to be a breath of fresh air that the Dubs desperately needed. Before his arrival, the Warriors were having an average hit-or-miss season where they won a few games and then went on a losing streak and vice-versa.

Steph Curry was doing the majority of heavy lifting and carrying his team with an evident lack of a second superstar on his team.

Jimmy Butler's inclusion on the squad has changed that dynamic and nobody would have expected him to fit seamlessly into Steve Kerr's high-movement style of basketball. Butler's ability to be a constant threat, get to the charity line and create his own shot has relieved Curry from the pressure he received in games.

Moreover, the six-time All-Star has been playing great for his new squad and has no issues in presuming a secondary role in the team. Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The Warriors are holding the sixth seed in the West with a 40-29 record and have 13 games left on their schedule.

