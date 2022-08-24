“It was a culture that he had fostered” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant winning a title with the Nets would mean more than his 2 titles, says cooler heads have prevailed

Kevin Durant recently rescinded his trade request and will return to the Brooklyn Nets. FS1's Shannon Sharpe said Durant winning a championship for Brooklyn would be more significant than his previous titles.

“He wins one title in Brooklyn, it’ll mean more than both of those that he won in Golden State because it will be a situation he helped establish, it was a culture that he had fostered”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"When emotions are high sometimes logic is low. After they got swept in the 1st round, it left a sour taste in KD's mouth. The Nets did a great job of not panicking. Cooler heads prevailed, this was the best decision." @ShannonSharpe reacts to KD "moving forward" with Brooklyn:"When emotions are high sometimes logic is low. After they got swept in the 1st round, it left a sour taste in KD's mouth. The Nets did a great job of not panicking. Cooler heads prevailed, this was the best decision." .@ShannonSharpe reacts to KD "moving forward" with Brooklyn:"When emotions are high sometimes logic is low. After they got swept in the 1st round, it left a sour taste in KD's mouth. The Nets did a great job of not panicking. Cooler heads prevailed, this was the best decision." https://t.co/t1AbYqsgBC

Kevin Durant’s decision to rescind his trade request and stay in Brooklyn has been considered the safer move by the analyst. Sharpe said that cooler heads prevailed this time, producing the best outcome for both parties.

The Nets' approach to Kevin Durant's request

The Brooklyn Nets were firm yet patient in their response to Durant’s trade request. Brooklyn handled the situation well because they got the desired result, keeping Durant.

Some teams may have heard Durant’s request and traded him immediately to give him what he wanted. Acting too quickly could have cost the Nets.

Team owner Joe Tsai has made it clear that players cannot dictate their terms, no matter their status. Durant is under a 4-year contract, and the Nets organization didn't have to trade him. Tsai seems focused on his organization as a whole, not just around one or two star players.

Durant has now dedicated himself to a future of team building in Brooklyn. Both he and Kyrie Irving will return next season.

Sharpe said:

“I do believe Kevin Durant is great enough to win a title”

Durant has been subject to criticism because of his titles with Golden State. A standard narrative is that he can't win without Steph Curry and the Warriors. The Warriors' title this offseason solidified this narrative as the team proved they could win without Durant.

With Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets have the pieces to compete for a title if they all remain healthy. While that is a significant question, staying with the Nets may be the best outcome for Durant. The Nets seemingly provide his best opportunity to change the narrative surrounding him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott