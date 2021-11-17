"It'd be hard for me to believe that that has ever happened in LeBron's, Steph's, Giannis' or heck in Jokić's house” - Chris Broussard astounded at Stephen Curry getting MVP chants in Brooklyn

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received MVP chants from the Brooklyn crowd during the game against KD and the Nets. Chris Broussard of FOX Sports was really surprised by the chants and had some things to say on his FS1 show.

On FS1's First Things First, Broussard expressed his shock at the MVP chants that Curry received. He mentioned that it showed how great Steph is, but it was also disrespectful to Kevin Durant, who he believes has not captured the Brooklyn Nets fanbase.

"It'd be hard for me to believe that that has ever happened in LeBron's, Steph's, Giannis' or heck in Jokić's house. That was so disrespectful. It doesn't mean the fans don't like KD but he hasn't captured the fanbase," Broussard said.

The MVP chants happened in the second quarter with the Nets up by two points. Stephen Curry was at the free throw line when the Brooklyn crowd showered him with MVP chants. It was a surprising event considering that the fans in attendance were mostly Nets fans.

But what is not surprising is opposing fans showing their love for Curry, who has been playing out of his mind since last season. KD is also playing the best basketball of his life, but was overshadowed by his former teammate once again on Tuesday.

As mentioned by Broussard, Kevin Durant has not captured the Nets fanbase despite being one of the best players in basketball today. It could be because New York will always be about the Knicks. The Nets are notoriously known for having a poor fan atmosphere for live games.

Even though the Nets had the second-best selling jerseys last season and more followers on Instagram than the Knicks, they still have not captured the whole city of New York. Despite having KD on the team, the Nets have a long way to go in terms of their local fanbase.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are two of the favorites to win MVP this season

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were the favorites to win the MVP. The two superstars can proclaim themselves as the two best players in the world today.

On Tuesday, Curry and Durant faced off against each other in one of the most anticipated games early in the season. However, Curry and the Warriors cruised past KD and the Nets with a 117-99 win. The two-time MVP had an amazing night despite being in foul trouble.

Stephen Curry finished with 37 points and nine three-pointers made, while Durant only scored 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting against his former team. It's still too early to tell who will win the MVP, but Steph is currently winning the breakup from KD.

