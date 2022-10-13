“It definitely is the toughest thing I ever had to go through in my entire life, doing it twice“ – 2x NBA All-Star opens up on being in ‘dark place’, says tough mentality helped him overcome the hardship

Once an unsung NBA hero for the Indiana Pacers, Victor Oladipo has battled several adversities that brought him to where he is right now. After bouncing from team to team, Oladipo got a chance to slow things down and share his hardships with people.

In a preview clip for this week's new episode of The Old Man and The Three, Victor Oladipo was able to share the misfortunes of his career. Former NBA player JJ Redick went into detail with Oladipo about how he's handled the challenges. Oladipo spoke about how he dealt with injuries.

"It definitely is the toughest thing I ever had to go through in my entire life, doing it twice," Oladipo said.

"I got to the teetering point, I was low. Like, I was in a really, really dark place."

"I was in a dark room, by myself. Right before my birthday, I found out I had to do surgery again. In my 29th birthday, sitting in a dark room, really, really asking myself, like, 'What is going to happen next?'"

Oladipo's NBA career isn't what he thought it would be when he started with the Orlando Magic. Through his talent and hard work, he was given the opportunity to lead the Pacers. But his injuries have held him down over time and reduced his role to being a rotation piece. He even contemplated retiring due to the multiple injuries that he has suffered.

Luckily for Oladipo, he hasn't given up yet and has found a new place where he can succeed in the NBA. Being one of the best perimeter defenders for the Miami Heat, he was able to sign a one-year $11 million deal with the team. As of now, Oladipo's defensive prowess is what helps him become a valuable piece in the team.

Victor Oladipo could have a shot at becoming the Miami Heat's sixth man

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five

Victor Oladipo's career in the NBA is far from over. Although he isn't the same player he was once back with the Indiana Pacers, he can still offer a ton on the table.

Oladipo's experience as the go-to guy for Indiana has helped him become a reliable player when needed. His on-ball command separates him from other players that come off the bench. Not only that, his defense is still elite and was on full display during the Miami Heat's last playoff run.

As the Heat transitioned Tyler Herro into becoming a starter, the sixth-man role was up for grabs. Aside from Oladipo, Gabe Vincent could be the leader of the second unit for the Heat. However, the experience Oladipo has with his past teams could give him the edge to become the team's go-to guy whenever the starters are rested.

Oladipo doesn't have to average an insane amount of points as well. His two-way presence on the court was enough to turn him into a leader for the bench unit.

Although Victor Oladipo isn't the same player, he can still make an impact in the NBA as a sixth man for the Miami Heat.

Poll : 0 votes