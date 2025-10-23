"It didn’t look good": Doc Rivers Drops Concerning Injury Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's $10,524,700 Bucks Teammate

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Washington Wizards, 133-120, to open their 2025-2026 NBA regular season. However, the team saw a massive setback as their starting point guard, Kevin Porter Jr., exited the game in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave an update on Porter Jr's injury, saying that it did not look good from his perspective. “It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that,” he said. “We just got to hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”According to Rivers, Porter Jr. will be undergoing an MRI tomorrow to understand the severity of the injury. Porter Jr., who earns $10,524,700 in his current contract, tripped while defending Cam Whitmore. He immediately went down in pain and headed back to the locker room. Porter Jr. only logged nine minutes, putting up 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, two assists, and one steal. His injury leaves the Bucks shorthanded in the point guard position, as only Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins, and AJ Green are left to fill the starting role. Despite missing Porter Jr. for most of the game, the Bucks dominated the Wizards behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 37 points and 14 rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points for the Bucks. The game also marked the Bucks debut of Myles Turner, recording 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Turner was the Bucks' biggest offseason acquisition following his NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers. Doc Rivers hopes the Bucks buy into his system throughout the seasonDoc Rivers is hoping not to see the Bucks fall into the trap of &quot;not buying in&quot; as they navigate the 2025-2025 season.During his media availability before the season, Rivers said the players were warned about teams that have players who do not buy in. &quot;One of the players, I think, asked me today or yesterday, 'Man, there's a lot of good teams.' And I said, 'Yeah, but there's not a lot of bought in teams. And that's a big difference,&quot; he said. &quot;A lot of teams with a lot of players on their team, a lot of talent. But if they don't all buy in, they're not going to be a good team. And that's how I feel about us.&quot;Now at 1-0, the Bucks are looking to continue their solid start to the season when they face the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 24.