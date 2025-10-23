  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • "It didn’t look good": Doc Rivers Drops Concerning Injury Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's $10,524,700 Bucks Teammate

"It didn’t look good": Doc Rivers Drops Concerning Injury Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's $10,524,700 Bucks Teammate

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:52 GMT
NBA: Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Doc Rivers Drops Concerning Injury Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's $10,524,700 Bucks Teammate - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Washington Wizards, 133-120, to open their 2025-2026 NBA regular season. However, the team saw a massive setback as their starting point guard, Kevin Porter Jr., exited the game in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle.

Ad

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave an update on Porter Jr's injury, saying that it did not look good from his perspective.

“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that,” he said. “We just got to hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to Rivers, Porter Jr. will be undergoing an MRI tomorrow to understand the severity of the injury.

Porter Jr., who earns $10,524,700 in his current contract, tripped while defending Cam Whitmore. He immediately went down in pain and headed back to the locker room.

Porter Jr. only logged nine minutes, putting up 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, two assists, and one steal.

His injury leaves the Bucks shorthanded in the point guard position, as only Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins, and AJ Green are left to fill the starting role.

Ad

Despite missing Porter Jr. for most of the game, the Bucks dominated the Wizards behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 37 points and 14 rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points for the Bucks.

The game also marked the Bucks debut of Myles Turner, recording 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Turner was the Bucks' biggest offseason acquisition following his NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers.

Doc Rivers hopes the Bucks buy into his system throughout the season

Doc Rivers is hoping not to see the Bucks fall into the trap of "not buying in" as they navigate the 2025-2025 season.

Ad

During his media availability before the season, Rivers said the players were warned about teams that have players who do not buy in.

"One of the players, I think, asked me today or yesterday, 'Man, there's a lot of good teams.' And I said, 'Yeah, but there's not a lot of bought in teams. And that's a big difference," he said.
Ad
"A lot of teams with a lot of players on their team, a lot of talent. But if they don't all buy in, they're not going to be a good team. And that's how I feel about us."

Now at 1-0, the Bucks are looking to continue their solid start to the season when they face the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 24.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications