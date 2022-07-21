“It didn’t make me giggle inside, it didn’t make my tummy jiggle” - NBA analyst says Jonas Valanciunas mocking LeBron James wasn’t funny, says, “Why would you poke the bear?”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has always been quick to use any criticism as extra motivation. Throughout his NBA career, James has showcased the ability to be a dominant force on the basketball court. Even at the age of 37 last season, James went on to average 30.3 points per game. This showed that he is still an elite player in the league.

While James is preparing for his 20th season in the NBA, it seems as if there's still plenty of elite basketball left in his game. The Los Angeles Lakers finished eleventh in the Western Conference last year. James and company will have plenty to proove for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

A clip recently surfaced online and went viral. It showed New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas impersonating LeBron James during a game of charades. The clip sent basketball fans into a frenzy. In the video, Valanciunas can be seen "mocking" James.

This got the attention of ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. The former NBA veteran said the clip didn't make him laugh. He went to caution against "poking the bear."

“It didn’t make me giggle inside. It didn’t make my tummy jiggle...why would you poke the bear?”

LeBron James looks to get the Los Angeles Lakers back in the playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at Summer League

It's clear that most of the NBA believes the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James aren't the threat they once were. While recent history would support that theory, it still seems questionable to count out James in the upcoming season.

James has showed the ability, throughout his career, to carry his team to contention for the NBA Playoffs. Although he will be turning 38-years-old this year, the Lakers still have a roster featuring elite talent such as Anthony Davis and veteran Russell Westbrook.

If James and the Lakers want a chance to send a message to the rest of the league, they will need to stay healthy. The team came into the 2021-22 season with aspirations of making a title run. Injuries and poor performance, unfortunately, resulted in a nightmare season.

StatMuse @statmuse Fun Fact: Lebron James has more playoff wins than the



Raptors

Grizzlies

Hornets

Pelicans

Timberwolves



Combined. Fun Fact: Lebron James has more playoff wins than the RaptorsGrizzliesHornetsPelicansTimberwolves Combined. https://t.co/Bh2iF3gwLC

Time will tell if the Lakers can get back on the right track and become contenders, once again, in the Western Conference. For a player of James' ability, it would seem unlikely to rule out the possibility of the Lakers making noise again in the NBA.

