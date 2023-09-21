“It doesn’t affect me personally" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's veteran teammate cuts slack on trade rumors haunting Bucks

Earlier this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo made waves in the NBA with comments regarding an extension. While this has led to an array of rumors, one member of the Milwaukee Bucks isn't phased.

As a superstar-level player, the thought of Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the market is big news. The two-time MVP is signed through the 2025 season and has a player option for 2026.

During a recent interview, Khris Middleton was asked his thoughts on Giannis' comments. He feels no weight from the comments, and said that it's something he's done in the past as well. For Middleton and the Bucks, they're remaining focused on the upcoming season.

“I think it’s kind of business as usual either way,” Khris Middleton said. “It doesn’t affect me personally. I don’t think it affects us as a team. I think this is something he said almost every year he’s come up in contract extension talks.”

Middleton also mentioned that Giannis doesn't just make comments like this for the organization, but himself as well. He feels the All-Star forward does it to motivate himself to compete at the highest level.

“And that’s himself also. He’s not just pointing a finger at everybody else saying, ‘You guys have to do this for me. I think he’s putting that pressure on himself to be better, to come in and be great every year."

It's too soon for the Milwaukee Bucks to start worrying about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton had the perfect response for the Milwaukee Bucks following Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments. With him being under contract for at least the next two seasons, there is no need for them to be panicing right now.

Following an ugly loss to the Miami Heat in the postseason, the Bucks should be getting back into a position of contention. That is the best way for them to retain their franchise star moving forward. He made it clear he'll sign an extension, but he wants everyone in the organization to be on the same page.

The Bucks proved to Giannis they are committed to contending with their moves this offseason. Middleton and Brook Lopez both hit the market this offseason, and Milwaukee was able to retain them. Next up will be working out an extension for Jrue Holiday when he becomes eligible later this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done just about everything a player can do as an individual. Now, he's focused on cementing his legacy by adding more titles to his resume. If the Bucks want to retain him, they'll need to give him the opportunity to do just that.