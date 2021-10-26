“It don’t mean nothing” - DeMar DeRozan says Chicago Bulls shouldn’t be flattered by 4-0 start to the season

Despite his team's 4-0 start to the season, DeMar DeRozan has said that the Chicago Bulls need to keep their heads down and not get too carried away.

DeRozan's brilliant performance in the fourth quarter helped the Chicago Bulls to their fourth win of the season. They are the only team this season to win their first four games, and things look great for them at the moment. However, the Bulls forward believes the good start means nothing, as there are tougher battles looming ahead.

Chicago secured a nail-biting win against the Detroit Pistons, courtesy of some stunning basketball from DeRozan, who dropped 11 points in the fourth quarter. When asked during the post-game press conference, what the Bulls' unbeaten run meant to him, DeRozan said:

"It don't mean nothing. We gotta long way to go, We got a lot to clean up, a lot to learn. It's a long season man, although it's great. But we got a lot more basketball to go. Now we gotta move on to the next game; we can't carry this record like it's some type of batch of honor; we gotta understand that the next game is going to be much harder."

DeRozan was spectacular from mid-range, hitting some big shots in the clutch to lead the Bulls to a 111-108 win against the Pistons. Speaking at the post-game press-conference about his performances in clutch situations, DeRozan said:

"You live for those moments, honestly. I get up for those moments. I love em. Since I was a kid in my imagination, hitting big shots in a dark room. You feed into that when 20,000 fans are out there watching."

DeMar DeRozan's heroics helps Chicago Bulls to another win

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best mid-range players in the league. He has looked good for the Bulls this season, and is yet to lose a game with the team. DeRozan has looked on top of his game, and has had some impressive performances in this period.

His arrival this offseason, alongside the likes of Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, has rejuvenated the Chicago Bulls. After the Bulls finished 11th in the East last year, DeRozan is confident about playing a key role in leading them to the playoffs this season.

Speaking about the hunger in the Bulls team to achieve success this campaign, DeRozan said:

"I think that was part of the reason I chose to come to Chicago was... everyone was eager to want to be successful, to want to win, everybody had that chip on the shoulder, from the city, to the organization, to the players that I spoke to and coming into the season that was everybody's mindset was, you know it's all about winning now."

"We're not in a development stage; we want to win now, and that was my mindset, and I wanted to come and contribute to that, to the best way that I could, and we (are) just trying to continue to build on that."

The Chicago Bulls have started off their season on a promising note. Their new recruits have shown up big, and things look good for the franchise at the moment. The team looks well balanced and seem to have all the attributes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

