"It was a dust up" - Klutch Sports CEO makes feelings known on LeBron James' face-off with Stephen A. Smith

One of LeBron James' closest friends, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, opened up about the King's ongoing issue with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. Last Thursday, the LA Lakers superstar approached the analyst, who was in attendance for their game against the New York Knicks and got into a heated argument.

Ad

Their beef with one another became viral and instantly had the sports world talking about them for days. LeBron James received criticism from many sports figures and fans for the way he approached the situation. However, Rich Paul explained his side of the story and attempted to put the issue to rest.

In an episode of the Pat McAfee show that aired on Tuesday, the host wanted to know Paul's thoughts on the James-Smith fiasco. The Klutch Sports CEO clarified that both parties have moved on. He also explained that the media tends to make a situation much worse than it's supposed to be.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I didn't think it was much," Paul said. "As adults you try to handle things the best way possible. I'm just glad they were able to move on. You know, it's tough. Anytime you have media platforms... As much as critique, sometimes the critique could be felt as if there's a little bit more than that. ... It was a dust up and we've moved on."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James weak

The dust has yet to settle in the altercation between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. James is pissed off with Smith at the moment due to his harsh words about his son, Bronny James. The sports analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on why Bronny even has an NBA career. To cut the long story short, Smith simply stamped the young James' basketball career as nepotism.

Ad

The King didn't appreciate the analyst's sentiments and confronted him personally after the LA Lakers beat the New York Knicks in overtime last Thursday. While LeBron was just trying to be a father at that moment, Stephen didn't appreciate how the Lakers star approached the situation.

"I thought it was weak," Smith said on Gil's Arena. I thought it was some bulls**t. But in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father."

Ad

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith are yet to hash things out. However, given how greatly James was affected by Smith's words to his son, we might not see that happening anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback