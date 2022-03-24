"It either buss pipes or create diamonds!" - LeBron James hints at a potential career documentary on his Instagram story

Having had a stellar season with regards to personal achievements, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James hinted at a potential documentary on his life on his personal Instagram story.

James has enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the NBA. With a long list of accolades tied to his name, the superstar is practically a shoo-in as a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Taking to his personal Instagram handle, the superstar re-posted a video by Uninterrupted which featured a fresh-faced LeBron addressing the media on the pressure of playing in the NBA. Having come a long way since then, he replied to the post, saying:

"It either buss pipes or create diamonds! What will be your journey?? What we gonna name the doc???"

Starting off his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the age of 18, LeBron James gradually rose through the ranks in the NBA to emerge as one of the greatest ever.

Looking spry even in Year 19, there is little that can be said to deny LeBron's greatness. As a generational talent who has inspired many, a documentary on the life and career of LeBron James would truly be worth the watch.

LeBron James continues to amaze in his 19th season

LeBron James attempts to score off a contested layup

Although LeBron James has long entered the last stage of his career, he hasn't looked any less dominant than before. Putting on a show for the LA Lakers despite their dismal performances this season, "The King" continues to amaze even in his 19th season in the league.

The 37-year old has done a tremendous job of proving that age is just a number. Recording an average of 30.0 points per game and leading the league in scoring, James has the highest PPG of any player in the league in their 19th season.

While this is impressive in its own right, LeBron took things a step further when he notched multiple 50+ point outings in the month of March.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James dropped 50 for the 2nd time this season on Friday night.



He's the first Lakers player with multiple 50-point games in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2007-08. LeBron James dropped 50 for the 2nd time this season on Friday night.He's the first Lakers player with multiple 50-point games in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2007-08. https://t.co/lsDLRUUjOK

LeBron has been nothing short of spectacular. While there are enough narratives that can be created to compensate for stat-padding and record-chasing, the fact that the superstar puts up these ridiculous performances is a testament to his greatness.

Having recently passed Karl Malone on the NBA's All-Time Points Leaders list, James finds himself one step short of the summit.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Only one player remains ahead of LeBron becomes the No. 2 all-time scorer in NBA historyOnly one player remains ahead of @KingJames LeBron becomes the No. 2 all-time scorer in NBA history 👑Only one player remains ahead of @KingJames https://t.co/tQzFzKLcVs

As the only player to notch 30K+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists to go with his other accolades, LeBron's legacy stands firm regardless of his achievements in this field.

While LeBron has had a great season himself, the same cannot be said for his LA Lakers. Coming off a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Purple and Gold found themselves at 31-42 on the season.

Fighting for a spot in the Play-In competition, the Lakers will hope that their available superstars can help the side stay afloat as Anthony Davis ramps up for a return.

