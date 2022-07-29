"It was the elephant in the room at Summer League with that whole non-interaction with him and LeBron" - Lakers insider reveals how Russell Westbrook has scared trade partners this summer

Besides the massive $47 million contract, most NBA teams have been hesitant to acquire Russell Westbrook because of the obvious regression in his play. He isn’t as athletic as he used to be and his flaws were magnified without the ball in his hands for most of last season.

The former MVP still averaged a triple-double in his only season with the Washington Wizards before his horrible stint with the LA Lakers. He regularly referred to those triple-double campaigns when he confronted the media for questioning his performances.

Jovan Buha, who extensively covers the Lakers, explained why Westbrook refused to play his role last season and fought the media to justify his game:

“Russ does not have the self-awareness to acknowledge that he’s on the back nine of his career. He has declined across the board and nobody wants him right now.”

The Athletic journalist continued:

“For the Lakers to flip him, they need to attach at least one asset, in terms of a pick, if not more. Russ is not really acknowledging that and it’s kind of the elephant in the room.”

Buha added:

“It was the elephant in the room at Summer League with that whole non-interaction with him and LeBron. It’s become incredibly awkward.”

Bally Sports @BallySports



(via

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in Vegas for the Lakers Summer League game...but they're not sitting together.(via @NBA LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in Vegas for the Lakers Summer League game...but they're not sitting together. 😬(via @NBA)https://t.co/2MOTpHSENq

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sat 94 feet apart during a Summer League game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns this year. GM Rob Pelinka, head coach Darvin Ham and several Lakers dutifully went to the four-time MVP to show solidarity.

Westbrook, on the other hand, chose to stay near the Lakers bench and even huddled with the youngsters. The contrast to last season, where both superstars were inseparable, was just so glaring that everyone in the arena noticed it.

“King James” had reportedly been rooting hard for the Lakers to get Kyrie Irving, which automatically meant “Russ” should be traded. The trade was rumored to be a done deal had the Lakers attached two first-round picks to the Westbrook package for Irving.

Russell Westbrook reportedly didn’t like Frank Vogel’s criticism of his play

Russell Westbrook committed some glaring mistakes last season and reportedly dismissed criticism of his play. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

Frank Vogel was the architect of the LA Lakers defense that went on to win the NBA title in 2020. The former head coach also had players on the roster who could execute his game plan on the defensive end.

Several of those 3-and-D guys were shipped to accommodate Russell Westbrook. Vogel had no choice but to push the nine-time All-Star to do his part on that end.

Jovan Buha revealed what he learned during Westbrook’s rough season:

“I’ve heard with film sessions from last season, like Frank Vogel would have a clip of, like, ‘Russ, this was your rotation. You needed to make this rotation.’ Russ would fight back or get defensive or would just dismiss it. He is just not receptive to criticism.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game



Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 https://t.co/QUgzFcRtJp

Vogel first benched Russell Westbrook in a game against the Indiana Pacers in late January. Westbrook watched from the sidelines in the game’s last 3:52 minutes. LA’s shot-caller would later explain that he played the guys he thought gave them the best chance to win.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. https://t.co/nkmYij26oB

LA looked like it was on its way to a victory in that game before Caris LeVert exploded in the fourth quarter to give Indiana a 111-104 win. Russell Westbrook apparently refused to follow the game plan in containing the dynamic scorer, which eventually cost the Lakers the game.

Darvin Ham’s strategy next season could be more of what Vogel asked Westbrook to do. It remains to be seen how the point guard will perform his role and accept criticism if he falls short of his duties.

