"It ended up happening in his favor.": Damian Lillard claims Giannis Antetokounmpo won the stakes for their partnership

During the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Giannis Antetokounmpo shocked NBA fans when he made Damian Lillard his first pick. Most, including co-captain LeBron James, thought he would stand up for his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday. “King James” was so surprised by the move that he had to take a shot at Antetokounmpo’s stance on loyalty. Nobody probably expected that a few months later the Bucks would acquire Lillard following a three-team deal that would send Holiday to Portland.

On September 28, 2023, Blazers GM Joe Cronin finally found the return he was willing to trade Lillard for. Portland received a package that included Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, the Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick and two future first-round pick swaps. From out of nowhere the All-Star game scene had become real.

When asked in an exclusive interview by Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina about his thoughts when Antetokounmpo drafted him first in 2023, Damian Lillard said:

“Just the fact I’ve been trying to tell him he should come to my team and he’s been telling me I should come to his, and eventually the stars aligned. It ended up happening in his favor.”

Before the 2023 All-Game draft episode, Lillard had already publicly told fans that he would be willing to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was asked in a GQ interview to name the superstar he would most like to win a championship, “Dame” named the “Greek Freak.”

Damian Lillard wanted to take his talents to South Beach to try and win a championship alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He would have been an excellent fit there, considering how Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been able to maximize the talents on his roster.

Landing in Milwaukee isn’t a bad consolation prize. Lillard may have ended up in a better situation than the one he wanted. Giannis Antetokounmpo may have also been the biggest winner in the Lillard sweepstakes.

Damian Lillard's agent, Aaron Godwin, was reportedly the reason the Portland Trail Blazers refused to deal with the Miami Heat

It almost looked certain that Damian Lillard was headed to South Beach. The Portland Trail Blazers wanted to do right by the superstar point guard and were considering granting his request. It was reportedly a matter of fine-tuning Miami’s offer.

The Heat were rumored to have offered Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and three first-round picks. A third team could be roped in to turn Herro, who the Blazers reportedly did not want, for another first-round draft capital.

Before trade talks could go further, Aaron Godwin was rumored to have called interested teams to inform them that Lillard was only playing for the Heat. He reportedly told teams they should not trade for a disgruntled superstar with a massive payroll.

Ben Mallard of Fox Sports Radio had the following to say about the failed Damian Lillard deal with the Miami Heat:

"From what I've gathered, Portland was prepared to send Damian Lillard to Miami, and then his agent gave comments to the media that rubbed people the wrong way in Portland, so they pivoted."

“Dame” sent a heartwarming message to the Blazers following the announcement that he was now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been telling the media that he is impressed with everything his new team is doing and planning to do.

Maybe Aaron Godwin, if the rumors were true, deserves a thank-you letter from Damian Lillard this Christmas.

Also read: "It's simple for me": Damian Lillard on transition to Bucks offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (Exclusive)