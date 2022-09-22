"It did f**ked me a lot, but I kind of found peace" - Ben Simmons reveals criticism got the best of him early in his career, believes he's grown and matured

Ben Simmons has almost always been quiet and stoic about the criticism he receives for not having a jump shot. However, Simmons has revealed that it got to a point wherein the criticism affected his game. Heading into his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons thinks that he's grown and matured.

The Nets star discussed his injury, mental health and his experience last season on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast with JJ Redick.

Ben Simmons was very open in a rare interview and went on to give the details of what happened in his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star had a messy divorce with the Sixers and was eventually traded to the Nets.

One of the questions Redick asked Simmons was about fans berating him for not having a jump shot. Simmons was not initially affected by them until it got to a point where he couldn't function the way he wanted. He learned from that experience and became a more mature player. Simmons said:

"It did f**ked me a lot, but I kind of found peace in a place where I'm like, 'F**k it. It's basketball. I'm great at the game. I need to go out there and show people what I can do and my talent.

"I feel like all the stuff that's happened in the last few years for me kinda helped me grow and mature. In a way that I don't think I would have if I didn't have those experiences."

JJ Redick followed up by asking about the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons joked that he might have to start making 3-point shots next season. He even said that he could take 20 shots beyond the arc and not pass the ball to Kevin Durant. He continued:

"I need to just go out there and put some up. "Kevin's wide open, nope!"

Will Ben Simmons have a bounce-back season?

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are expecting Ben Simmons to be healthy next season and make his debut soon. Simmons had a back surgery this offseason and could potentially have a bounce-back campaign. After extensive rehab this summer, the Australian star will be a vital part of the Nets' offense and defense.

According to NBA.com's John Schuhmann (NetsDaily), Simmons remains one of the best playmakers and defenders in the league. He might not have a reliable jump shot, but he makes the right passes to his sharpshooting teammates. However, Schuhmann believes Simmons' defense will be a difference maker. He said:

"With his size, athleticism and fervor for disrupting opposing offenses, Simmons can be a defensive force. The best example of that might be the three steals he had in the last 15 seconds of a game against Indiana three years ago. Turning a one-point deficit into a three-point win."

